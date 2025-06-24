Salesforce unveils Agentforce 3, its smartest agent platform yet

Salesforce unveils Agentforce 3, its latest and greatest AI agent platform

Agentforce 3 offers more oversight and control over AI agents

Also include MCP support and over 100 third-party service connections

Salesforce has revealed the next generation of its AI agent platform, promising more visibility and control over your systems going forward.

The company says Agentforce 3 marks another big step in the field of digital labor, allowing customers to create and deploy smarter and more powerful agents than ever before.

The launch includes a new Command Center tool to give users "complete observability" as well as some major upgrades when it comes to model support, and over 100 new prebuilt industry actions.

Agentforce 3 arrives

“With Agentforce, we’ve unified agents, data, apps, and metadata to create a digital labor platform, helping thousands of companies realize the promise of agentic AI today,” said Adam Evans, EVP & GM of Salesforce AI.

Salesforce says its new Command Center, part of Agentforce Studio, will offer users much more oversight into the work their AI agents are carrying out on a daily basis.

Previously, this had included observing technical issues around the safety and performance of models - however this will now be expanded to cover agent health, performance and outcome optimization.

This will allow users to monitor and analyze every interaction carried out by an agent, spotting trends and preventing issues before they happen, and offering natural language support for generating topics, instructions and case studies.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It will provide real-time contextual information pertaining to the specific agent's work tasks, and can also offer AI-powered recommendations for tweaks and edits to agents, hopefully making them even more effective.

Elsewhere, Agentforce 3 includes built-in support for the Model Context Protocol, providing much greater support for plug-and-play compatibility with a wide range of other agents and services without the need for custom code.

Customers will be able to connect to numerous third-party tools and resources, including Amazon Web Services, PayPal, Box, Cisco Systems, Google Cloud, IBM, Notion Labs, Stripe, Teradata and Writer.

“Over the past several months, we’ve listened deeply to our customers and continued our rapid pace of technology innovation," Evans added.

"The result is Agentforce 3, a major leap forward for our platform that brings greater intelligence, higher performance, and more trust and accountability to every Agentforce deployment. Agentforce 3 will redefine how humans and AI agents work together — driving breakthrough levels of productivity, efficiency, and business transformation.”