Salesforce says it’s time for the “digital labour revolution”

Salesforce UKI CEO declares it's time for the "digital labour revolution"

AI agents set to play an increasingly vital role at firms everywhere

Agentforce can be "the agentic layer for your enterprise", Salesforce says

The next stage in business AI adoption will see agents become a vital part of the workforce, no matter your industry, Salesforce leaders have declared.

Speaking at its Agentforce World Tour London event, Zahra Bahrololoumi CBE, Salesforce UKI CEO, said it was time for the “digital labour revolution” as AI agents take a more central role in businesses everywhere.

“This is a moment where we get extend our teams and unlock additional capacity with AI agents working alongside us,” she declared, “and we need this now more than ever, because customers expect more.”

AI agents everywhere

Bahrololoumi highlighted the increasing role of AI agents as the next step along a technological journey that has seen businesses embrace the Internet, cloud computing mobile, and now AI.

Salesforce has been able to support its customers along each step of this journey, she noted, and wants to play a key role in AI adoption, a move which she noted is, “quite possibly bigger than the arrival of the internet.”

Today’s consumers and business clients want personal and human experiences, proactive scheduling and more interactive experiences in their business dealing, she noted, “customers want this 24/7 - but the reality is many customers are struggling to keep up.”

Instead of having to choose between quality and scale, or burning out human workers, AI agents can play a key role, Salesforce believes.

Bahrololoumi explained that Agentforce can offer "workforces without limits...agents with real agency, they don't just talk, they take action and they resolve your customer's issues 24/7.”

"Agentforce isn't just a suite of tools, it's the agentic layer for your enterprise," she declared, “it's time for companies to take advantage of the digital labour revolution."

To back up these views, Salesforce revealed its Digital Labour Trends Report, which claims UK C-suite businesses leaders believe digital labour will provide a 25% boost in productivity.

The research also found UK firms are now fully embracing AI agents, with over three-quarters (78%) of organizations already using AI agents, and 14% planning to adopt the technology in the next six months.

“Every board and business must prepare for this organizational transformation, equipping their people for a workforce that is both human and digital,” commented Bahrololoumi, “this is the digital labour revolution.”