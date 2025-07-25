Google is cutting off its shortened goo.gl links for good

goo.gl links will stop working on August 25, 2025

Some users were being blocked from creating new goo.gl links years ago

Google began warning users the links would stop working in 2024

A little over a year the company confirmed Google URL Shortener links will no longer be available, Google is still sticking to its guns, meaning we're just weeks away from the end of goo.gl links.

From August 25, 2025, all goo.gl links will stop working, returning an 404 error. This comes around a year after interstitial warning pages started appearing for some goo.gl links, stating that they would stop working soon.

Google had already closed down the goo.gl URL shortener in 2019 due to changes in how people find content online, with 99% of goo.gl links reporting no activity in June 2024.

URL shorteners have generally become less relevant, however developers could still see some impact from their deprecation. For example, goo.gl links embedded in 302 redirects or with social metadata may fail to function correctly.

Interestingly, links from Google apps like Maps will continue to work, even after the shutdown.

Although users were able to bypass the interstitial page by adding the query param “si=1” to existing goo.gl links, the impending deprecation means that users and developers will now need to transition their links to another URL shortener or risk disruptions.

The Google URL Shortener lived for a relatively short nine years, from 2009 to 2018. When the company first confirmed anonymous and new users would no longer be able to create new goo.gl links starting April 13, 2018, it pointed users in the direction of bit.ly and ow.ly.

Although tech companies often get slated for enacting pretty major changes with insufficient notice, goo.gl users have had around seven years to get ready for the change, and with fewer than 1% of goo.gl links reporting activity a year ago, the impacts are likely to be minimal.

Via The Verge