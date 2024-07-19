Google is closing its URL shortening service

Google’s URL shortening service, goo.gl, will stop functioning altogether from August 25, 2025, the company has revealed.

In an announcement on its developer blog, Google noted after August 2025, goo.gl links will return a 404 error, rendering them inactive and unusable, and while users have been given ample warning, those using previously generated goo.gl links are being urged to update them and find suitable alternatives.

Starting August 23, 2024, goo.gl links will start showing a warning message to notify users that they will no longer work. Google is warning developers that the interstitial page may disrupt the functionality of their links, especially those involving 302 redirects.

The news marks the final stage in Google’s drawn-out deprecation of the service, which was announced in 2018 and started with effect from 2019.

Google initially announced the discontinuation of its URL shortening service in 2018, ending new link creation a year later in 2019. When the service finally draws to a close, it will have been more than six years since the company’s initial announcement.

Article authors and engineers Sumit Chandel and Eldhose Mathokkil Babu wrote: “Today, the time has come to turn off the serving portion of Google URL Shortener.”

Developers can suppress the interstitial page by adding the query param “si=1” to existing goo.gl links, however this is a short-term fix and only a replacement service will ensure continued functionality.

Looking ahead, Google recommends that previous goo.gl customers use services such as Bitly and Ow.ly. When the company first announced the change, it said that it would be focusing its efforts on Firebase Dynamic Links, however with those also set for an August 2025 deprecation, developers are better off seeking services from another provider altogether.