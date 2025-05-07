Google Fi VPN has been replaced by VPN by Google

It becomes the latest service to make the switch after Pixel devices converted throughout 2024

The rebrand promises no technical or functional changes to the service for users

Google Fi VPN has become the latest Google VPN service to undergo a rebrand in favor of uniformity across devices.

As reported by 9to5Google on May 6, 2025, Google Fi VPN is now VPN by Google, aligning with the naming adopted by the VPN on Pixel devices in 2024.

VPN by Google is a built-in service released in 2024 for Pixel 7 and newer devices, after Google One VPN was disconnected. Google claims the change comes to ensure consistent branding, and no technical or functional changes will occur for both Android and iOS users.

Google VPN rebranding

While Google decided to kill its Google One VPN last year due to a lack of users, the Big Tech firm wanted to keep offering a virtual private network (VPN) tool for Pixel users.

Pixel VPN was then released in beta at the beginning of June 2024. The company, however, decided to change the name to VPN by Google right before the full launch at the end of the month.

The rebrand of Google Fi VPN comes as the latest step in the company's rebranding of its VPN product.

Originally an exclusive feature for Pixel 8 models, the built-in VPN by Google has been extended to Pixel 7 series, 7a, and Fold owners. The service is available in 25 countries at the time of writing, including Australia, Canada, some EU countries (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and more), Japan, the UK, and the US. You can find the full list on Google's support site.

If you are a Fi subscriber and using a Pixel 7 or newer model, you can directly head to the Fi app to have more information.

As reported by 9to5Google, the app explains that "Beginning May 22, VPN controls are moving to Settings. To make sure your online activity is protected, turn on VPN by Google now."

Once you turn on the new VPN, you'll be able to enable or disable the service by tapping on the "Manage VPN Settings" bar.

While access to VPN by Google is included with any Google Fi plan, "Use of VPN by Google may increase data costs depending on your plan," notes the provider.

