Google pokes fun at Apple for the iPhone 17’s rumored Pixel-style redesign

The biggest and most prevalent iPhone 17 series rumor we’ve heard so far is that these upcoming phones will sport a new, more Pixel-like design, and in a new video, Google has teased Apple about this potential design shake-up.

Posted by Google's Made by Google account on YouTube, the video comes as part of the company’s '#BestPhonesForever' series, which features a talking iPhone and a talking Pixel.

In the new clip, the two phones talk about the iPhone 17's big design rumor, as well as how the iPhone’s Night Mode landed a year after Pixel’s Night Sight, and how Clean Up on iPhone launched three years after Pixel’s similar Magic Eraser tool. The video also highlights widgets, which had been present on Android for many years before they first appeared on iOS. Check it out below:

It’s a funny video, but as the talking phones themselves say, this iPhone 17 redesign is just a rumor for now, so it may not happen.

Copying can be good

CAD mock-ups of the iPhone 17 series (Image credit: Majin Bu)

It seems likely that Apple's design shake-up will happen, though, given how many times it's been rumored. But even then, the rumored iPhone 17 series design isn’t that similar to the Pixel 9 Pro's.

Sure, it includes a horizontal camera bar running across the back (just like on a Pixel), but it’s positioned higher on the iPhone, and in the case of the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, it’s also a lot bigger than on any Pixel 9 model.

And as for the other things the video highlighted as being copied from Pixel, well, they’re all just good ideas, so it benefits everyone if versions of them are available on a wider selection of phones.

Let’s not forget, too, that Google has also arguably copied Apple at times. For example, just last month, Android got an auto-reboot feature that we’d already seen on iPhones. But again, a good idea is a good idea, so tempting as it can be to poke fun, we don’t really have an issue with any of the above.