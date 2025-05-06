Apple’s foldable iPhone is tipped to beat the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold in two key ways

The foldable iPhone will reportedly have a smaller crease than other foldable phones

It's also said to have a higher-quality hinge, likely leading to improved durability

And it could launch as part of the iPhone 18 series

Apple is entering the foldable phone market very late in the day, as while Samsung is expected to launch the seventh generation of its Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip models this year, Apple’s first foldable probably won’t land until 2026. But when it does, it could come with some key advantages.

According to Bloomberg's resident Apple expert Mark Gurman (via GSMArena), the foldable iPhone will have two major advantages over other foldable phones, with the first of these being a “nearly invisible” crease in the foldable screen.

While Samsung and other foldable phone makers have been gradually decreasing the prominence of the crease in their phones – which appears where the display folds in the middle – they still haven’t eradicated it entirely, and it sounds like the foldable iPhone may come close to doing so.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 has a visible crease (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

A tough hinge for the top iPhone 18 model

Secondly, Gurman claims that the foldable iPhone will have a "much higher-quality hinge" than current foldables. He doesn’t expand on that tip, but we’ve previously heard that the phone's hinge might use liquid metal, which could improve durability and help reduce the size of the crease.

We’re not sure how much of a selling point a more durable hinge will really be, though it certainly sounds desirable. But a foldable phone with little to no crease in the display is likely to prove popular, especially one with Apple branding.

What's more, the foldable iPhone could be positioned as the highest-end iPhone, rather than as part of a separate smartphone series with "a niche alternative design," according to Gurman.

That sounds reminiscent of how Apple has now positioned its mid-range models as part of the main line; it recently ditched the ‘SE’ branding and instead released an iPhone 16e. So, if the foldable iPhone does land next year, it may well include ‘iPhone 18’ in its name.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We still probably have over a year to wait, though, so while Gurman has a great track record for Apple information, we’d still take all of this with a pinch of salt.