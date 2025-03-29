The foldable iPhone display is rumored to be keeping the 4:3 aspect ratio of the iPad – and there's a good reason for it
Expect 4:3 displays
- The foldable iPhone is tipped to have 4:3 aspect ratio displays
- This would match the iPads, ensuring software and app consistency
- We're not expecting the folding iPhone to launch before 2026
The foldable iPhone leaks are arriving at a pretty regular pace now, which makes us think that an actual launch is getting closer – and the latest rumor is that both the internal and external displays on this device will use a 4:3 aspect ratio.
This comes from well-known tipster Digital Chat Station (via MacRumors), and the thinking is that the software interface will be consistent between both screens, whether you've got the device open or closed.
It's also the same aspect ratio used by the Apple iPads, including the 7th-gen iPad Air launched earlier this month. It's possible that the foldable iPhone will actually use iPadOS, because of the tablet-sized main display.
According to Digital Chat Station (and Google Translate), the folding iPhone is going to have a software ecosystem "comparable" to the iPad, so draw your own conclusions. It should certainly be able to run apps designed for Apple tablets.
What we think we know so far
Earlier this month we heard talk that Apple was prioritizing battery life on its upcoming foldable iPhone, to ensure as much time as possible between charges, and that the device will make use of a liquid metal hinge to improve durability.
Other rumors have told us that the folding iPhone is going to be 9.2 mm thick when folded, and 4.6 mm front to back when unfolded. It sounds as though the device will be a bit like two iPhone 16 handsets put together, with 5.49-inch and 7.74-inch screens.
All of this isn't going to come cheap: a couple of weeks ago we came across a prediction that the iPhone Fold (or whatever it's going to be called) is likely to cost at least $2,300 (which is roughly £1,775 or AU$3,650).
You do at least have some time to save up: most people in the know are suggesting the foldable iPhone will launch sometime in 2026, by which time we may well be up to the Samsung Galaxy Fold 8 and the fourth Google Pixel foldable.
