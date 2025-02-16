Here's how big the two displays on the foldable iPhone could be
Relatively small, actually
- Another foldable iPhone leak has emerged
- Display sizes of 7.74 inches and 5.49 inches are tipped
- The handset is expected to appear next year
The rumors around the foldable iPhone aren't stopping, and the latest leak gives us some idea of the sizes of the displays that the handset is going to be sporting – both the main display and the outer cover display.
This tip is from serial leaker Digital Chat Station (via Android Authority), a source that can usually be relied on. Apparently we're set to get a 7.74-inch inner screen and a 5.49-inch outer screen when the folding iPhone eventually makes an appearance.
If you want to know how that stacks up against the competition, check out our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 review: that foldable comes with a 7.6-inch inner display and a 6.3-inch outer display, so the cover screen is significantly larger on the Samsung model.
Then there's Google: as our Google Pixel 9 Pro review will tell you, it comes with an 8-inch inner display and a 6.3-inch outer display. If this leak is accurate, both screens on the foldable iPhone are going to be smaller.
iPhone not iPad
This leak would suggest Apple is indeed working on a book-style foldable, rather than a flip-style foldable (see our Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 review for an example). This also sounds more like a folding iPhone than a folding iPad.
Of course if the foldable iPhone has a smaller screen than its rivals, that's not necessarily a disadvantage: it means the handset is going to be more compact when it's closed shut, and take up less room in a pocket or bag.
The rumors so far have pointed to 2026 as the year when Apple will make this folding iPhone public and available to the masses. With Apple's record, it's likely to become one of the best foldables on the market as soon as it's launched.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Apple is said to have started in earnest on developing the phone last November, but given the complexity of a device like this, next year would be a good bet for the folding iPhone making an appearance – and we can expect more leaks and rumors in the meantime.
You might also like
Dave is a freelance tech journalist who has been writing about gadgets, apps and the web for more than two decades. Based out of Stockport, England, on TechRadar you'll find him covering news, features and reviews, particularly for phones, tablets and wearables. Working to ensure our breaking news coverage is the best in the business over weekends, David also has bylines at Gizmodo, T3, PopSci and a few other places besides, as well as being many years editing the likes of PC Explorer and The Hardware Handbook.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Apple’s big AI upgrade for Siri could be delayed – and if it doesn’t arrive in iOS 18.4, I’m afraid people will start losing patience
So long, Touch ID: the iPhone SE 4 looks set to abandon these 4 classic iPhone features