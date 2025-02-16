Here's how big the two displays on the foldable iPhone could be

Another foldable iPhone leak has emerged

Display sizes of 7.74 inches and 5.49 inches are tipped

The handset is expected to appear next year

The rumors around the foldable iPhone aren't stopping, and the latest leak gives us some idea of the sizes of the displays that the handset is going to be sporting – both the main display and the outer cover display.

This tip is from serial leaker Digital Chat Station (via Android Authority), a source that can usually be relied on. Apparently we're set to get a 7.74-inch inner screen and a 5.49-inch outer screen when the folding iPhone eventually makes an appearance.

If you want to know how that stacks up against the competition, check out our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 review: that foldable comes with a 7.6-inch inner display and a 6.3-inch outer display, so the cover screen is significantly larger on the Samsung model.

Then there's Google: as our Google Pixel 9 Pro review will tell you, it comes with an 8-inch inner display and a 6.3-inch outer display. If this leak is accurate, both screens on the foldable iPhone are going to be smaller.

iPhone not iPad

The book-style Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold (Image credit: Future)

This leak would suggest Apple is indeed working on a book-style foldable, rather than a flip-style foldable (see our Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 review for an example). This also sounds more like a folding iPhone than a folding iPad.

Of course if the foldable iPhone has a smaller screen than its rivals, that's not necessarily a disadvantage: it means the handset is going to be more compact when it's closed shut, and take up less room in a pocket or bag.

The rumors so far have pointed to 2026 as the year when Apple will make this folding iPhone public and available to the masses. With Apple's record, it's likely to become one of the best foldables on the market as soon as it's launched.

Apple is said to have started in earnest on developing the phone last November, but given the complexity of a device like this, next year would be a good bet for the folding iPhone making an appearance – and we can expect more leaks and rumors in the meantime.