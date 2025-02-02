Apple is rumored to have taken another key step towards making a foldable iPhone

The folding iPhone is apparently another step closer

Apple may be about to choose a display supplier

Previously Apple had struggled to find a satisfactory display

Apple hasn't officially said there's a folding iPhone on the way, but the number of leaks we've come across about such a device make it very likely that it's in development – and there's another rumor to report on today.

Well-known tipster Yeux1122 (via MacRumors) says that Apple is now close to deciding on a manufacturing partner to produce the folding displays for the folding iPhone. That's based on information from sources in Apple's supply chain.

There's not too much more information here, but there is a suggestion that some parts suppliers are now getting close to the standard required by Apple in terms of the folding display and the mechanisms that underpin it.

Previously, we have heard that the foldable iPhone project was on the verge of being cancelled, because Apple couldn't get a bending screen it was happy with. It would seem those obstacles may now have been overcome.

Earlier rumors

Google has now launched two foldable phones (Image credit: Future)

There have been plenty of earlier rumors around a folding iPhone. Back in November, we got news that the device had gone past the concept stage and was actively being worked on as a physical product that would ship to consumers.

More recently, we've heard talk that the folding iPhone would have a 7.6-7.9-inch main display and a smaller 5.3-5.5 inch cover screen. The same source predicted a launch window sometime in 2026 for this long-awaited smartphone.

Other predictions had suggested 2025 could be the year of the foldable phone from Apple, but as we're now into February that seems less likely. Exactly what style of foldable we'll get – book-style or flip-style – remains to be seen.

While Apple hasn't yet launched a folding iPhone, the foldable market has seen plenty of new and high-end devices appear over the last 12 months – including the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6.