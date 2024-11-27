Apple's foldable iPhone is now more than just a concept, according to new rumors

Samsung could soon have more competition in the foldable phone category

The foldable iPhone is rumored to be another step closer to launching

Leaks around the device have been circulating for years

The move may mean Samsung accelerates its own foldable plans

Given where we're at with the smartphone market now, it seems inevitable that Apple will eventually launch a foldable iPhone – if only to stop Samsung's jibes – and it appears that the device is now another step closer to launching.

According to well-known tipster Yeux1122 (via @Jukanlosreve), the folding iphone has now entered the "formal development process" with display manufacturers. That's according to a "supply chain source" (and Google Translate).

What does "formal development process" mean? Well, it's not exactly clear, but it sounds as though some kind of commitment has been made to actually get this device designed and manufactured, and put the necessary components on the production line.

In other words: Apple officially wants to make a foldable iPhone, if this leak is to be believed. According to the tipster (and Google Translate, again), Apple had previously been "responding piecemeal to technology and key requirements".

Apple vs Samsung again

There's another interesting tidbit in this leak, which is that Samsung is expected to bring forward the development of its own foldables – including next year's Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 – to counter the threat of a folding iPhone.

We've previously heard Samsung is working on new form factors and different price points to expand its line-up of foldable phones, and it would appear that this expansion may now happen earlier because of Apple's decision to formalize its plans.

As for what we can expect from an iPhone Fold, take your pick from dozens of leaks and rumors down the years. Besides a multitude of launch date predictions, we've also heard the foldable could come with a self-healing screen and a wrap-around design.

If the formal process of making a folding iPhone has only just started, we're unlikely to see it next year. September 2026 is probably a safer bet for a launch window, which would mean the device making its debut alongside the iPhone 18. Although we've also heard rumors that it may not land until 2027.

Either way, it seems that a foldable iPhone – which feels like an obvious win for Apple, if not iPad sales – is taking its first tentative steps towards reality.