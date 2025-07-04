The iPhone 17 Pro Max could have a 5,000mAh battery

That would make it over 300mAh higher capacity than the iPhone 16 Pro Max's

This could be one of the main spec upgrades on this phone

We’ve heard quite a lot about the iPhone 17 Pro Max at this point, but surprisingly one of the biggest potential upgrades has only just leaked.

According to leaker Setsuna Digital (via GSMArena), the iPhone 17 Pro Max could have a 5,000mAh battery, and while that’s a common capacity for Android phones, it’s far higher than we’ve so far seen from an iPhone.

The iPhone 16 Pro Max has the biggest battery Apple has so far put in a phone, but it’s still only 4,685mAh. So if this leak is correct, the iPhone 17 Pro Max will have an extra 315mAh to play with.

Boosting the battery to 5,000mAh would finally make Apple’s battery specs more comparable with Android phones, and would likely mean the actual life of the iPhone 17 Pro Max is far greater than most Android handsets, as iPhones tend to be very power-efficient.

The iPhone 16 Pro Max (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

A bigger boost than usual

So that’s all good news, though we’d take this with a pinch of salt, as while the source of this tip has a solid track record we haven’t heard this from anyone else yet, and that would be a slightly bigger battery jump than we tend to see from Apple.

But if the iPhone 17 Pro Max really does have a 5,000mAh battery then that could make for one of the most exciting upgrades on a phone that so far doesn’t sound like it will be a vast improvement on the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Going by current leaks, the main change could be to the design – though the chipset and some of the cameras will probably also be improved. So a boost in battery life could help this phone feel like more of an upgrade than it might otherwise.

And while this leak only talks about the iPhone 17 Pro Max, if it really is getting a big battery boost then there’s a fair chance the other iPhone 17 models will too. We should find out in September, as that’s probably when Apple will unveil these new handsets.