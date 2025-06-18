The iPhone 17 Air may have a small battery, but l don't think you'll need to worry

According to the latest iPhone 17 rumors, Apple is tipped to shake up its flagship smartphone lineup this year with new designs, new specs, and an entirely new model.

Indeed, the much-rumored iPhone 17 Air has been speculated by many to take the place of the iPhone 17 Plus, swapping it for a thin-and-light version of the larger non-Pro Apple phone.

However, as TechRadar readers will know, Apple has been beaten to the punch on this one – we recently covered the announcement of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, which reworks parts of the Galaxy S25 Plus and Galaxy S25 Ultra into an impressively thin handset.

You can ead to our hands-on Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge review for a full breakdown – in short, it’s wonderful, but doesn’t come without compromise. The spec sheet suggests that the battery was one of the big targets – the Galaxy S25 Edge comes with a 3,900mAh battery, down from the 4,900mAh battery found in the Galaxy S25 Plus.

But as we've also covered, new rumors have made waves for predicting an iPhone 17 Air battery size that’s even smaller than tech fans might expect, at a surprisingly small 2,800mAh.

For reference, that’s almost 2,000mAh smaller than the 4,674mAh cell found in the iPhone 16 Plus – meaning the iPhone 17 Air could have just 60% of the battery capacity of the phone it’s set to replace.

Though battery life varies by usage, our iPhone 16 Plus review recorded 16 hours and 29 minutes of web browsing – 60% of which is just under 10 hours.

Add in the unavoidable fact that batteries degrade over time and use up a small amount of charge in standby, the prospect of going a full day without charging may begin to seem unlikely.

However, if you ask me there’s no need to panic. There are two specific reasons why a small battery capacity might not be such a big deal for the iPhone 17 Air.

Silicon carbon, capacity saviour

Supposedly leaked renders of the iPhone 17 Air point to a single camera system housed in a bar (Image credit: Front Page Tech / ‪@Zellzoi‬)

Firstly, the iPhone 17 Air could be the first Apple device to use a silicon-carbon battery, rather than a conventional lithium-ion battery.

Silicon-carbon batteries, as their name suggests, use silicon in the anode of the battery, enabling a much greater energy density and improved power efficiency.

That could be just what the iPhone 17 Air needs to push it over the line of true battery life usability.

I’ve tested multiple phones that use silicon-carbon batteries and been impressed with each one; my trusty Oppo Find X8 Pro is still performing admirably in the battery department.

Granted, that’s a huge phone with a 5,910mAh battery, but my point is it still outperforms expectations thanks to its silicon-carbon technology, and that’s a pattern across the handsets that make use of it.

Surprising optimizing

Even though its battery has a relatively small capacity, the iPhone 16 still pushes through a full day of use (Image credit: Future)

Next, we have to consider Apple’s history of getting great performance from smaller than average batteries.

Apple never lists the capacity of its batteries, but unofficial teardowns have revealed that the vanilla iPhone 16 sports a battery capacity of 3,561mAh.

That’s a half-decent capacity, but doesn’t quite live up to the 4,000mAh cell found in the Samsung Galaxy S25 – and both pale in comparison to the Google Pixel 9’s impressive 4,700mAh battery.

However, in our testing, Apple’s most recent baseline flagship kept up with its competitors. Our iPhone 16 review records about 13 hours of usage, while our Pixel 9 review found Google’s flagship lasted for between 13 and 14 hours. That’s not a lot of difference for a gap of more than 1,000mAh.

The key is Apple’s optimization – we don’t know the exact science, but Apple’s longstanding commitment to maintaining a closed, stable mobile ecosystem means its hardware and software are literally built for each other.

This is likely to bring some benefit to the iPhone 17 Air; I’d guess that Apple is paying even more attention than usual to its synthesis of software and hardware with this rumored all-new design.

So there you have it: two reasons why a small battery isn’t the end of the world for the rumored iPhone 17 Air. Be sure to let us know whether you’re looking forward to the iPhone 17 series in the comments below.