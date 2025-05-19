Xiaomi will soon reveal a flagship phone chip to rival the Apple A18 Pro and Snapdragon 8 Elite – here's why that's a big deal

Xiaomi has revealed that its upcoming chipset is 3nm

That should put it in competition with the best smartphone chipsets from Apple and Qualcomm

This chipset is being fully unveiled on Thursday

Right now, the biggest names in smartphone chipsets are Apple, Qualcomm, and MediaTek, and these are the only three firms that have so far made smartphone chipsets using a 3nm (nanometer) process. But now Xiaomi is about to announce a 3nm chipset of its own this week.

Posting on Weibo (via TechNode), Xiaomi’s CEO has revealed that its XRing 01 chipset will be fully unveiled on Thursday and that – excitingly – it uses a 3nm process.

As a general rule, the smaller the number there, the more powerful the chipset is, and being 3nm should put the XRing 01 in competition with the likes of the A18 Pro powering the iPhone 16 Pro series and the Snapdragon 8 Elite powering the Samsung Galaxy S25 line. In short, this should be an extremely powerful chipset.

Of course, we won’t know exactly how powerful until we’ve put it to the test, but early benchmarks spotted by leaker @UniverseIce suggest it could give the above chipsets a run for their money.

An affordable alternative

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

That could be a big deal, as it might allow Xiaomi to more affordably equip its phones with top-end chipsets – and there’s a chance those savings could be passed on to consumers.

In the unlikely event that the XRing 01 outperforms the Snapdragon 8 Elite then it would also be the most powerful chipset available to Android phones – and if Xiaomi keeps it exclusive to its own handsets then that could give the company a real edge.

Of course, even if it really is as powerful as benchmarks suggest, it may have issues, such as not being overly energy efficient. But either way, Xiaomi being the first mainland Chinese company to hit the 3nm benchmark is still a notable moment for smartphones.

We should have a clearer idea of its real-capabilities on Thursday, when Xiaomi fully details the chipset – and an even clearer idea once we’ve tested it for ourselves.