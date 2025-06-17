It’s official: the Nothing Phone 3 will use the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset.

Nothing CEO Carl Pei revealed the spec detail in an interview uploaded to the company’s YouTube channel, confirming that Nothing’s “first true flagship” phone will be “36% faster on CPU, 88% stronger on GPU, and 60% stronger on the NPU” than the Nothing Phone 2.

Big numbers! Except the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1-equipped Nothing Phone 2 is almost two years old, and by Nothing’s own admission, it’s not a true flagship, so you’d expect the Phone 3 to deliver a serious jump in performance. The even bigger elephant in the room is that Nothing’s “first true flagship” won’t be using the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which by all accounts is currently the fastest gun in the West. Is this a terrible revelation? I’m not so sure.

Look, it’s true that many of the best Android phones use Qualcomm’s latest top-end chipest, and it’s also true that, in not using the Snapdragon 8 Elite, the Nothing Phone 3 will likely lag behind the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and OnePlus 13 in benchmark tests and push-your-phone-to-the-limits use cases.

If you’re someone who likes to max out every setting in Call of Duty: Mobile or record lengthy videos in 8K, the Nothing Phone 3 won’t be for you. But Nothing is not, and never will be, a brand for these types of power users.

The Nothing Phone 3a Pro launched in March (Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)

Carl Pei founded Nothing in 2020 with a mission to “make tech cool again,” and that ethos has been evident in every Nothing phone released thus far (we described the company’s most recent effort, the Nothing Phone 3a Pro, as “the most interesting phone you can buy for less than $500 / £500 / AU$850” in our review).

Nothing’s next challenge is to make a “cool” phone that isn’t noticeably slower or buggier than the best phones on the market. And any device that fits that remit can, I think, accurately be described as “a true flagship”.

By using the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, the Nothing Phone 3 will feel like a flagship in comparison to Nothing phones of old, but I’m 99% sure it’ll feel like a flagship in relation to the best iPhones, Samsung phones, and Pixel phones, too.

As I wrote in a similarly minded piece last year, in my opinion, we’ve reached a saturation point when it comes to the speed of flagship phones. Not necessarily in their capacity to complete complex tasks, mind, but in the way these phones feel when you’re swiping through them on a daily basis.

If the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset can deliver a smooth experience while you’re scrolling, streaming, swiping, gaming, taking photos, or doing any of the other things one does with their phone in 2025, I think it’s a perfectly acceptable chipset choice for a flagship handset aimed at those who value aesthetics over raw, unmitigated power.

The Tensor G4-equipped Google Pixel 9 Pro was our Phone of the Year last year (Image credit: Blue Pixl Media)

Consider Google’s latest flagship phone, the Pixel 9 Pro.

By all accounts, its Tensor G4 chipset is weaker than the competition, yet the Pixel 9 Pro sits pretty as the ‘best Android’ option in our list of the best phones and also scooped our Phone of the Year award in 2024. Sure, those titles were awarded subjectively, but no one bats an eyelid when Google’s bona fide flagship ships without the latest and greatest in mobile silicon.

The price argument is a little harder to rebuff. Rumors put the Nothing Phone 3’s price tag at around $799 / £799 / AU$1,300, which would bring the phone in line with the Snapdragon 8 Elite-equipped Samsung Galaxy S25.

Naturally, Nothing’s upcoming handset won’t be able to compete with Samsung’s latest base model for raw power, but with Carl Pei promising "premium materials and software that really levels things up,” I’m confident that the Phone 3 will deliver on the CEO’s “true flagship” promise.