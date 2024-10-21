OnePlus 13: latest news, rumors, and everything we’ve heard so far

The OnePlus 13 is set to be one of the final flagship phones of 2024, though it will probably only be a 2024 release in China, with the rest of the world likely to get it in 2025.

Either way though, it could be worth the wait, as between leaks and teasers we have a good idea of what to expect, and that includes an extremely powerful and efficient chipset, a huge battery, and a striking design.

Below then, you’ll find everything we’ve heard about the OnePlus 13 so far, including its confirmed announcement date and design, and leaked specs and features.

Cut to the chase

What is it? The next OnePlus flagship

The next OnePlus flagship When is it out? October 31 in China, maybe early next year globally

October 31 in China, maybe early next year globally How much will it cost? Likely upwards of $799.99 / £849 (around AU$1,200)

A rumored price increase

The OnePlus 12 (Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)

Landing in China on October 31

Could cost more than the OnePlus 12

The OnePlus 13 will be unveiled on October 31 at an event in China. The company itself has confirmed this, with the event kicking off at 1am PT / 4am ET / 8am GMT / 7pm AEDT.

This event will most likely just be the Chinese launch of the phone though, with a global launch probably happening in early 2025 based on past form.

The OnePlus 13 might also cost more than the OnePlus 12, with one leak suggesting a 16GB model with 512GB of storage will cost ¥5,299 in China, which is up from ¥4,799 for the equivalent model of the OnePlus 12. That’s a difference of around $70 / £55 / AU$105.

For reference, the OnePlus 12 cost $799.99 / £849 (around AU$1,200) at launch for a 12GB / 256GB model, and rose to $899.99 / £999 (roughly AU$1,350) for a 16GB / 512GB version. So the OnePlus 13 might have a higher price than that.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Oh, and don’t count on being able to buy it in Australia, because the current model isn’t available there.

Can you trust these rumors?

We've only heard one price leak so far so we'd take it with a pinch of salt. But it's believable that the OnePlus 13 would cost more than the OnePlus 12, especially as the Snapdragon chipset we're expecting it to use reportedly costs more than its predecessor.

A familiar design and a new screen technology

The OnePlus 12 (Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)

A familiar design in new colors

The screen has an interesting refresh rate technology

Might get an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor

We know exactly what the OnePlus 13 looks like – at least from the back – because OnePlus has already shown it off in three different colors, as you can see below.

The phone will be available in White Dawn (white), Blue Moment (blue), and Obsidian Secret (black) shades, with the blue one apparently having a skin-like feel and the black one having an “ebony wood grain” textured finish.

The design of the back otherwise looks somewhat similar to the OnePlus 12, but the circular camera block doesn’t extend out to the edge here, and instead there’s a silver line running across the rear.

The OnePlus 13 in three colors (Image credit: OnePlus)

We haven’t yet had a complete official look at the front of the phone, but you can see glimpses of it in a OnePlus 13 teaser video, showing what appears to be a flat display with a punch-hole camera in the top center.

We’ve also seen actual photos of the OnePlus 13, from where it was spotted at a Chinese esports event, as you can see below.

Images of the OnePlus 13 at an esports event (Image credit: Weibo)

And prior to all this we also saw another OnePlus 13 teaser image, and a teaser for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset which seemingly shows the phone too, though neither of these provided a clear look at it.

And we’ve also seen what might be the full front of the OnePlus 13, though it has not been confirmed whether the pictured phone is indeed the OnePlus 13 or not.

Still, it shows a seemingly flat screen with a punch-hole camera, similar to other teasers above.

A possible image of the OnePlus 13 (Image credit: OnePlus)

In any case, leaks suggest the OnePlus 13 might have a 6.82-inch display, which is the same as the OnePlus 12. An early leak also suggested the OnePlus 13 would have a curved screen, but based on more recent leaks and teasers that doesn’t appear to be the case, unless it’s a very subtle curve.

We’ve also heard that the OnePlus 13’s display may have a 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, which would be as expected.

The company has also teased on Weibo that its screen will be able to deliver different refresh rates in different sections, so for example static text could be at 10Hz while a video playing elsewhere on the screen could be 120Hz. This is something we haven’t seen from other Android phones, and it might allow for improved battery life.

Finally, leaks suggest the OnePlus 13 might have an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor in the screen, which should work better than the optical one of its predecessor.

Can you trust these rumors?

Most of the design has now been confirmed, and the leaked screen specs are all in line with what we'd expect. The one real question mark here is whether the OnePlus 13 will have an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, but it sounds believable.

A mix of old and new cameras

The OnePlus 12 (Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)

Could have the same main camera as the OnePlus 12

Might have two new 50MP snappers

We haven’t heard loads about the OnePlus 13’s camera yet, but one leak suggests the OnePlus 13 will have the same main camera as the OnePlus 12. That’s a 50MP f/1.6 camera with an LYT808 sensor.

It would be a shame not see any upgrades there, but in an earlier leak the same source claimed OnePlus was working on the OnePlus 13’s periscope camera, so that at least might differ from the 64MP 3x zoom of its predecessor.

As for exactly how it might differ, well, both that source (Digital Chat Station, via Android Authority) and leaker Yogesh Brar have claimed that the OnePlus 13 might have three 50MP cameras. In which case that would also mean changes to the ultra-wide, as that’s 48MP on the OnePlus 12.

Can you trust these rumors?

The cameras are one of the things we're least sure about, as we haven't heard all that much about them. But the leaks we have heard generally all point in the same direction, so the specs above have a good chance of being accurate.

An efficient chipset and a huge battery

The OnePlus 12 (Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)

Likely to have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset

Could have a 6,000mAh battery

One area where the OnePlus 13 might be a big upgrade on its predecessor is the chipset, as it will almost certainly use a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 – though it’s possible this chipset will instead be called the Snapdragon 8 Elite.

Numerous OnePlus 13 leaks have pointed to it having a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset, and since the OnePlus 12 has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, that’s what we’d expect.

But reportedly the OnePlus 13 has a custom version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 – one that beats the A18 Pro in the iPhone 16 Pro for efficiency.

That should help improve battery life, as should the ability to deliver different refresh rates to different parts of the screen, as mentioned further up in this article. And that’s on top of the OnePlus 13 reportedly having a massive 6,000mAh battery, so it’s likely to excel for stamina.

Leaks also suggest the OnePlus 13 will charge quickly, at up to 100W wired and 50W wireless – though based on past form the US might get slightly lower 80W wired charging speeds.

As for other specs, we’ve heard from leaker Digital Chat Station that the OnePlus 13 could come with up to 24GB of RAM, though the OnePlus 12 also did, but only in China, so there’s every chance international models will once again top out at 16GB.

Can you trust these rumors?

There are no red flags among the leaked battery or chipset details, and in fact we're almost certain the OnePlus 13 will use the successor to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.