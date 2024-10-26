The OnePlus 13 camera specs are confirmed – and we've got the first camera samples too

In the past, OnePlus has revealed details of its handsets bit by bit as launch day approaches, and it's the same for the OnePlus 13: the official unveiling is on Thursday, October 31, but we already know the camera specs for the upcoming flagship.

OnePlus confirmed the information in a post on Chinese social media platform Weibo (via Android Authority). There are three cameras on the back, which are a 50MP main camera, a 50MP periscope lens, and a 50MP ultrawide camera with a 120-degree field of view.

While the main camera matches the OnePlus 12, the other two have been given an upgrade. The periscope lens offers 3x optical zoom with an f/2.6 aperture, optical image stabilization, and a 1/1.95-inch sensor.

As our OnePlus 12 review will tell you, the existing flagship has a zoom camera with more megapixels but a smaller sensor size. In theory, those changes should mean better end results, especially when it comes to low light photos.

Picture samples

Image 1 of 2 Camera samples for the OnePlus 13 (Image credit: OnePlus) Camera samples for the OnePlus 13 (Image credit: OnePlus)

Other pieces of information that are now confirmed tell us the OnePlus 13 will support 4K and 60 frames per second video recording, with Dolby Vision, and higher quality Live Photos (images with a small amount of movement attached).

OnePlus has also taken to Weibo (via Android Headlines) to post some sample images from the OnePlus 13, so you can just for yourself how the quality stands up – particularly when it comes to the portrait and motion capture modes.

We now know a lot about this phone ahead of its full unveiling. OnePlus has previously shown off three colors for the handset, and we've also been told the device is going to feature the brand new Snapdragon 8 Elite processor from Qualcomm.

There have also been rumors swirling about a significant battery capacity upgrade, and an unboxing has already shown up online. It should be available in China on October 31, with a global release sometime early in 2025.