The OnePlus 13 could have two major advantages over other 2024 Android flagships
A huge battery and a top-tier chipset
We’ve now seen most of this year's major phone launches, but there’s at least one notable new handset that's still to appear, namely the OnePlus 13 – and leaks are suggesting that it could be a late-2024 highlight.
In fact, there’s a good chance that it will have the best Android phones of the year beat in at least two ways. The first of those is battery life, with leaker Yogesh Brar being the latest to claim that the OnePlus 13 will have a massive 6,000mAh battery.
For comparison, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra has a 5,000mAh battery, the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL has a 5,060mAh battery, and the OnePlus 12 has a 5,400mAh battery. So this would see the OnePlus 13 beating both its predecessor and the biggest and best rival phones for battery capacity.
OnePlus 13 is looking good with the updated battery and charging setup6,000mAh + 100W (wired) + 50W (wireless)October 1, 2024
Of course, a bigger battery doesn’t necessarily mean better life, but it certainly helps with that, and the same source claims that the OnePlus 13 will support 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging, so it should juice up fast too.
We’ve previously heard exactly the same OnePlus 13 battery and charging claims from another source, so there’s a good chance that this leak is accurate.
More powerful than rivals too
Some other specs have also previously leaked, including the likely presence of a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset. This chipset hasn’t even been announced yet, and it would be a generation on from the one in the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. So the OnePlus 13 could also be far more powerful than most other 2024 Android phones.
Originally we weren’t expecting to see the OnePlus 13 until January, but OnePlus recently confirmed that its next flagship phone will land in October.
Presumably it's talking about the OnePlus 13, though it’s worth noting that the OnePlus 12 landed in China a month before its global launch, so we might still be waiting until November or later before this phone is available to buy.
