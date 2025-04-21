The OnePlus 13T’s battery just got revealed, and it could come with a surprising twist

OnePlus has unveiled more details of its upcoming 13T phone

The fresh info relates to the device’s battery capacity

The 13T is due to launch on April 24

We’re just a couple of days away from the OnePlus 13T launch, which will fall on April 24. Yet that hasn’t stopped OnePlus from teasing a few choice specs and details of the upcoming phone ahead of schedule, with the latest info concerning the device’s battery capabilities.

According to a OnePlus post on Chinese social media site Weibo, the 13T will come with a 6,260mAh battery. That’s in line with the company’s previous claims that the battery would offer a capacity of no less than 6,000mAh.

As well as that, OnePlus has revealed that the 13T’s battery will feature bypass charging. This allows your Android phone to draw power directly from a power source (like a power bank) rather than from its internal battery when charging. This helps to prolong the phone’s battery and slow down its degradation.

The data drop didn’t end there, as OnePlus has confirmed that the 13T will weigh 185g. Compare that to the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R, which both come with less capacious 6,000mAh batteries yet weigh 200g each. Packing a larger battery into a smaller frame is a surprising move from OnePlus, but it’s certainly a welcome one.

Few secrets left to unveil

(Image credit: OnePlus)

OnePlus has been very forthcoming about the 13T, disclosing all manner of images and details on social media. Previously posted photos have shown the device’s range of colors – including gray, pink and black shades – as well as the fact that it will come with a new button.

Leaks have also played their part. For example, it’s been suggested that the OnePlus 13T will come with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, a 6.32-inch display, an IP65 rating, and two 50-megapixel rear cameras. Of those two lenses (primary and telephoto), the telephoto one could offer 2x optical zoom and 4x lossless zoom.

That said, we don’t yet know the full spec sheet for the OnePlus 13T, and it’s possible that OnePlus is saving some intriguing new features for the launch event itself. But with so much already in the public domain, it will be interesting to see what the company might possibly have held back. We’ll find out for sure on April 24, when the 13T finally launches.

