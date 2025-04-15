The OnePlus 13T is coming on April 24, and the company has already shown it off
In pink, black, and gray
- OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 13T will be announced on April 24
- This initial launch is just for China
- The company has also revealed the screen size and colors of the phone
The OnePlus 13T will be announced on April 24, the company has confirmed, although in typical OnePlus fashion you won’t have to wait until then to get an official look at the phone, as it has already been shown off.
A short teaser video posted to Chinese social media platform Weibo (via GSMArena) shows the front and back of the OnePlus 13T in full, complete with a flat back, curvy corners, and a choice of gray, pink, or black shades, as you can see below.
You can also see that there’s a new button on the side in place of the alert slider we’re used to on OnePlus phones, and the company has previously confirmed that it's a customizable key that sounds similar to the Action button on iPhones.
A small screen and a big battery
In another post the company revealed that the 13T will have a 6.32-inch screen, and in an earlier teaser OnePlus said its battery would be at least 6,000mAh, which is especially impressive given that the OnePlus 13T sounds fairly compact by modern smartphone standards.
That’s all the official news we have, but leaks have suggested that the OnePlus 13T will have a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, 16GB of RAM, a 50MP main camera, a 50MP telephoto (with 2x optical zoom), and possibly an ultra-wide camera, the specs of which haven’t yet been the subject of leaks or rumors.
So this is sounding like an impressive phone – if the price is right. We should have a clearer idea of how good the OnePlus 13T is very soon, although note that, as mentioned, the April 24 announcement is just for China.
Hopefully though we won’t be waiting too much longer for a global launch, as it sounds like a promising compact alternative to the OnePlus 13.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
You might also like
- Best OnePlus phones: the top flagship, budget, and foldable models ranked
- OnePlus 13 review: I'm dumbfounded, I can't find anything wrong with this phone
- Best Android phones: top performing and most affordable
James is a freelance phones, tablets and wearables writer and sub-editor at TechRadar. He has a love for everything ‘smart’, from watches to lights, and can often be found arguing with AI assistants or drowning in the latest apps. James also contributes to 3G.co.uk, 4G.co.uk and 5G.co.uk and has written for T3, Digital Camera World, Clarity Media and others, with work on the web, in print and on TV.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.