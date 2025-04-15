The OnePlus 13T is coming on April 24, and the company has already shown it off

OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 13T will be announced on April 24

This initial launch is just for China

The company has also revealed the screen size and colors of the phone

The OnePlus 13T will be announced on April 24, the company has confirmed, although in typical OnePlus fashion you won’t have to wait until then to get an official look at the phone, as it has already been shown off.

A short teaser video posted to Chinese social media platform Weibo (via GSMArena) shows the front and back of the OnePlus 13T in full, complete with a flat back, curvy corners, and a choice of gray, pink, or black shades, as you can see below.

You can also see that there’s a new button on the side in place of the alert slider we’re used to on OnePlus phones, and the company has previously confirmed that it's a customizable key that sounds similar to the Action button on iPhones.

The OnePlus 13T (Image credit: OnePlus)

A small screen and a big battery

In another post the company revealed that the 13T will have a 6.32-inch screen, and in an earlier teaser OnePlus said its battery would be at least 6,000mAh, which is especially impressive given that the OnePlus 13T sounds fairly compact by modern smartphone standards.

That’s all the official news we have, but leaks have suggested that the OnePlus 13T will have a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, 16GB of RAM, a 50MP main camera, a 50MP telephoto (with 2x optical zoom), and possibly an ultra-wide camera, the specs of which haven’t yet been the subject of leaks or rumors.

So this is sounding like an impressive phone – if the price is right. We should have a clearer idea of how good the OnePlus 13T is very soon, although note that, as mentioned, the April 24 announcement is just for China.

Hopefully though we won’t be waiting too much longer for a global launch, as it sounds like a promising compact alternative to the OnePlus 13.

