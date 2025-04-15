‘It’s not a removal, it’s an evolution’: OnePlus backs decision to ditch the Alert Slider on the OnePlus 13T and future models

It’s official: OnePlus is ditching the Alert Slider for an iPhone-style customizable button on the upcoming OnePlus 13T, and although that phone is set to release exclusively in China on April 24, its new shortcut key will surely be a permanent feature of future OnePlus phones globally.

The Alert Slider has been a defining feature of the best OnePlus phones, and long-time OnePlus fans will no doubt be sad to see it go, but OnePlus is adamant that its replacement – whatever it may be called on the OnePlus 13T – will ultimately improve the user experience.

Indeed, in his announcement about the upcoming switch, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau noted that the decision, while “not easy”, is “the right step forward” for the brand, and in an exclusive interview with TechRadar at OnePlus HQ in Guangdong, China, the company’s Senior Product Marketing Manager, Rudolf Xu, echoed Lau’s optimism.

“We want to give more freedom to our users, to [let them] customize [that button],” Xu explained. “And actually, this is not a removal of the Alert Slider. You’ve now got the freedom to switch between ring, vibrate, and silence – these things still work – but you’re also getting greater freedom to customize your commands.

“For example, [you can now] launch certain apps [using the new button]. So, it’s actually not a removal – it’s an evolution of the Alert Slider.”

Xu added that OnePlus has “also brought some dedicated features” to the user experience via the new shortcut key, though he's not yet at liberty to share what those are.

Apple introduced the Action button on the iPhone 15 Pro (above) (Image credit: Future | Alex Walker-Todd)

It’s clear, then, that OnePlus doesn’t see the removal of the Alert Slider as a loss – according to the brand, users only stand to gain functionality from the switch to an Action button-style key. Mind you, that doesn’t mean the company’s decision to axe a longtime feature was an easy one.

In his aforementioned statement, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau admitted that “the Alert Slider has always been one of [his] favorite OnePlus features,” and that “when the team first came to [him] with a proposal to make a change to our Alert Slider, [he] was skeptical.

“But I knew that if we wanted to build something truly better, we had to take this leap,” Lau explained. “As iconic as it is, it is a huge piece of hardware just to switch sound profiles. That didn’t sit right with me.”

The OnePlus 13T in three shades (Image credit: OnePlus)

As for what OnePlus’ Alert Slider replacement looks like, the brand’s latest teaser video for the OnePlus 13T reveals a grain-of-rice-sized button that sits alone on the left-hand side of the device. Incidentally, Apple’s Action button sits in the same place, though it’s positioned above the iPhone’s volume buttons, where the OnePlus 13T’s volume buttons appear to be placed on the right-hand side of the phone, above the power button.

The video also reveals that the OnePlus 13T will feature two main rear cameras stacked vertically à la the iPhone 16, and OnePlus has confirmed (via a Weibo post) that the phone will have a 6.32-inch screen and a 6,000mAh-plus battery.

Rumored specs include a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, 16GB of RAM, a 50MP main camera, and a 50MP telephoto (with 2x optical zoom), which, if true, would make the OnePlus 13T an attractive compact alternative to the premium OnePlus 13. Here’s hoping it launches outside of China later this year (we've got our fingers crossed).