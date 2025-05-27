OnePlus unveils AI Plus Mind, and I think this might be the best use of AI in a smartphone yet

OnePlus has just unveiled a new AI-powered life organization tool that might be the best use of smartphone artificial intelligence I've seen yet.



The new feature, AI Plus Mind, is part of OnePlus' new AI vision, which sees the company push towards a more personalized AI, which will give users powerful tools that aim to enhance their lives.

OnePlus says AI Plus Mind will "intelligently save the relevant on-screen content to a dedicated Mind Space, helping users combat information overload by capturing precisely what's needed and keeping it organized in one accessible location."

AI Plus Mind is built into the new Plus Key, a customizable button that replaces the Alert slider, launching first with the OnePlus 13s in Asia and coming to future OnePlus smartphones in the US and EU in the future. By simply pressing the Plus Key, you'll be able to quickly save, catalog, and recall key information from your screen.

OnePlus says the new feature, "marks a major step towards delivering truly personalized AI."

AI Plus Mind could be the feature we've been waiting for

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: OnePlus) (Image credit: OnePlus) (Image credit: OnePlus)

AI Plus Mind is just a button press away on new OnePlus devices with the Plus Key. For the OnePlus 13, the current flagship, which doesn't have the customizable button, you'll be able to swipe up with three fingers at any point to screen capture.

Once you've taken a screenshot of whatever information you want to retain, like schedules, event details, reservations, or maybe an article, AI Plus Mind analyzes content contextually and determines what to do with it.

OnePlus' example is the ability to "extract schedule details from an image or text and add them directly to the user's calendar." Alongside an improved AI Search, which is integrated into AI Plus Mind, you'll be able to retain information more than ever before.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Nothing Phone 3a's Essential Key works similarly, although with OnePlus' flagship specs and the company's aim to give users the best AI experience possible, AI Plus Mind sounds like more of a complete package than Nothing's equivalent.

AI empowerment

(Image credit: OnePlus)

At the OnePlus AI reveal, we spoke with Arthur Lam, Director of OxygenOS and AI Strategy at OnePlus, about how AI Plus Mind feels like the next step in the evolution of the screenshot.

Lam said, "Well, the thought process behind it was that we wanted AI to empower you to do different things. We live in this digital age where we have a lot of fragmented memories across multiple places, multiple apps, multiple services."

Starting with the problem, the OnePlus AI team then opted to find a solution that would not only showcase the power of AI but also have a genuine impact on users' lives.

"How do we use AI to organise our mind, capture it, process it, and empower the user to do different things? I think that was the starting point. That's why you see us using the Plus Key, and we believe that this is not a software-only solution,” Lam continued, “it's a hardware-software solution; that makes it uniquely OnePlus."

Just the start of OnePlus' AI commitment

(Image credit: OnePlus)

AI Plus Mind might be the standout feature of the new AI tools coming to OnePlus smartphones, but the company also revealed some other new uses for AI coming soon:

AI VoiceScribe : Enables users to record, summarize, and translate calls and meetings directly within popular messaging, video, and online meeting applications.

: Enables users to record, summarize, and translate calls and meetings directly within popular messaging, video, and online meeting applications. AI Call Assistant (coming to India): On the OnePlus 13s, the OnePlus Dialer will offer options for automatic Call Summaries or real-time Call Translation during calls.

(coming to India): On the OnePlus 13s, the OnePlus Dialer will offer options for automatic Call Summaries or real-time Call Translation during calls. AI Translation : Consolidates all translation capabilities – text, live voice, camera-based, and screen translation – into a single, intuitive app, making it easier to understand foreign languages and connect globally.

: Consolidates all translation capabilities – text, live voice, camera-based, and screen translation – into a single, intuitive app, making it easier to understand foreign languages and connect globally. AI Search : AI Search enables conversational, natural language queries, seamlessly searching local files, settings, notes, and calendars for contextually relevant results. Integrated with AI Plus Mind, it enhances productivity through intuitive, interactive searches.

: AI Search enables conversational, natural language queries, seamlessly searching local files, settings, notes, and calendars for contextually relevant results. Integrated with AI Plus Mind, it enhances productivity through intuitive, interactive searches. AI Reframe : Intelligently analyzes photo scenes, identifies the subject, and adjusts composition, generating multiple creative framing options for users to choose from.

: Intelligently analyzes photo scenes, identifies the subject, and adjusts composition, generating multiple creative framing options for users to choose from. AI Best Face 2.0 (coming this summer through OTA): Enhances group photos by automatically detecting and correcting issues like closed eyes or suboptimal expressions for more polished results. This feature supports images with up to 20 individuals and works even with photos captured on other devices.

AI Plus Mind will debut on the OnePlus 13s before a wider rollout starting with the rest of the OnePlus 13 family of devices. Future OnePlus devices will also benefit from this exciting AI functionality.