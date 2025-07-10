I have a love/hate relationship with summer. I love getting reacquainted with the sun and blue skies after seemingly endless months of British drizzle, but I loathe the lack of an air conditioner in my home, and I pretty much lose the ability to function if I’m stuck inside as the temperature skyrockets.

And while I felt totally validated in feeling like I was melting when the display on my beloved MeacoFan Sefte 8in air circulator was showing a temperature of 33 degrees Celsius in my living room (that’s about 91 degrees fahrenheit for those in the US), watching that number only increase throughout the day made it abundantly clear that my current tactics weren’t cutting it. This meant it was time to do some research and see what I could try in order to make things more bearable, without having to shell out on an air conditioning unit (and cringing as I watch my energy usage shoot up instead).

Turns out I chose the right time to switch things up, as the Amazon Prime Day sale is in full swing, meaning that things like the best fans that are often full price in the summer are available at discounted prices.

I’m going to share my top five tips for keeping cool below. So have a read, and let me know in the comments if they’re helpful or if you have any other suggestions around beating the heat this summer.

Lights out

It feels like such a shame to block out the sun when the weather’s so beautiful outside, but doing so is one of the top ways to stop the temperature rising super quickly, especially in south-facing rooms. So shut those windows, draw those drapes, and close those blinds first thing in the morning, as this’ll help keep the heat at bay for a little longer.

If you’re anything like me and you prefer to keep the windows open so you can enjoy the fresh air, I’d recommend looking into buying an efficient air purifier. Having one of these running helps to circulate and freshen the air, and will help tackle extra pollen or pollution from having the windows open, too.

Blueair Blue Pure Mini Max: was £79 now £59 at Amazon This mini purifying pal features as one of the best small air purifiers in our buying guide, and I scored it a commendable 4.5 stars in my review. It's compact, lightweight, and super easy to set up and use, and it's a bit of a bargain right now as this 25% Prime Day deal has knocked £20 off the list price.

Ice, ice, baby

Teaming your fan with an ice pack is a great way to enjoy some cooler air. One of the easiest ways to do this is to place a bowl of ice (cubes, or just go ahead and freeze a whole bowl of water, if you have the time) in front of your fan. You want to ensure the air flow is passing as close to the ice as possible, to maximize cooling.

Alternatively, you could cut out the middle man and purchase an air cooler, which is a fan with an integrated compartment for water and/or ice blocks.

Dreo IceWind: was $179.99 now $143.96 at Amazon This evaporative air cooler features a removable water tank and ice packs, which, when used, can help to cool the air and help with humidity in drier climates. Right now, there's a generous 20% off the list price, which equals a saving of $36.

Midea 5L 3-in-1 Air Cooler: was £109.99 now £84.99 at Amazon This remote control fan can also be used as a humidifier thanks to its 5L water tank capacity, and comes with ice packs that can be added to help cool the air as it passes through. And thanks to this Prime Day deal, there's a cool £25 saving on offer right now.

Use your fan wisely

Unless ice packs are involved, a fan doesn’t actually make the air any cooler; it just circulates it around. That’s not to say they don’t feel nice, they most certainly do, which is why I tend to have one pointed at me at all times on hotter days.

Fans do their best work when at night, however, using an air circulator when you have the windows open can really help to distribute the cooler air as the temperature drops. An extra tip is to open windows on opposite sides of the house to get a nice cross-breeze, too.

An air circulator would make a perfect purchase even if you’re lucky enough to own an air conditioner, as they help to spread that cooled air further into the room.

Dreo TurboPoly Fan 306: was $79.99 now $67.99 at Amazon The free-standing remote-controlled air circulator has three wind settings, is height-adjustable, and has a fun added feature in the form of an aroma pad that you can add fragrance to. You can save 15% today with this Prime Day offer.

Shark FlexBreeze TableMate: was £149.99 now £89.99 at Amazon Great for use indoors or outside, this cordless air circulator has an in-built battery and offers five fan speeds and oscillation. Right now, there's an impressive 40% discount on the table, equalling a huge saving of £60, and making this a deal well worth taking advantage of.

Take the LED

One tip is to switch up your bulbs for LED alternatives. This may sound silly, but anyone who still uses non-LED bulbs will know as well as I do that they can kick out a fair amount of heat. This may not be such a bother in the colder months, but it can make a surprising difference during a heatwave.

LED bulbs are plentiful these days, so it’s easy to make the switch, or it might be a bright idea to try out some of the best smart bulbs. This way, you can enjoy the benefits of an LED bulb, with the added bonus of building automations and routines. Smart bulbs with an adjustable color temperature prove particularly useful if you’re feeling in the dark after closing the drapes, as you can brighten things up in a hue that suits you.

Govee Smart Light Bulbs H6008: was $39.99 now $23.99 at Amazon These smart bulbs can be quickly adapted to suit your mood at the touch of a button, or with the help of your smart home assistant. I've reviewed a lot of Govee lights, and I've made no secret of the fact that I adore the Govee Home app, as it's feature-packed and so easy to use, and I'm always very happy to see Govee lights on offer. This deal is a particularly sweet one, too, with a fabulous 40% off.

Govee Smart Light Bulbs H6008: was £35.99 now £23.99 at Amazon Thanks to the intuitive Govee Home app and their compatibility with smart home assistants, these bulbs can be quickly and easily fine-tuned to suit the situation. Govee smart lights are a fantastic budget alternative to Philips Hue, and this £12 saving makes them even better value.

Stay hydrated

Topping up your fluid intake is a must to avoid overheating in hot weather – and is highly advisable in general, as our bodies are much happier with us when we keep adequately hydrated.

If you’re already up on your hydration and drink plenty of water, then this will be a no-brainer for you, but some of us need a little extra encouragement to stay on top of our liquid intake. This is where kitchen gadgets like a SodaStream are a game-changer, as it’s much easier for me to stay on top of my hydration levels when I can make water fizzy and sweet.

SodaStream Terra: was $89.99 now $49.99 at Amazon Enjoy bottles of bubblyness with the Terra sparkling water maker. If you're new to SodaStream, it's a nifty gadget that uses CO2 to make water fun and fizzy, no cords, and no batteries necessary. This Prime Day deal has knocked $40 off the list price, and applies to both the black and white models.