Jetson T5000 claims 2070 TFLOPS performance through Blackwell GPU architecture

Jetson AGX Thor Developer Kit transforms a compact board into workstation-level computing

T4000 is positioned as a lighter, cost-efficient alternative option

Nvidia has expanded its Jetson lineup with the Jetson AGX Thor Developer Kit, a compact platform that carries the new Jetson T5000 system-on-module.

Marketed as a developer system, the dimensions and form factor place it firmly in the realm of a mini PC, although its design and purpose align more with edge AI deployment than home computing.

Nvidia says the Jetson T5000 delivers “2070 TFLOPS (FP4, Sparse),” made possible by its 2560-core GPU based on the Blackwell architecture, with 96 fifth-generation Tensor Cores and Multi-Instance GPU features.

Raw power behind the Jetson T5000

This system is paired with a 14-core Arm Neoverse-V3AE CPU and 128GB of LPDDR5X memory.

Networking is handled by four 25GbE connections, with support for NVMe storage through PCIe.

The Jetson AGX Thor kit includes video encode and decode support across multiple 4K and 8K streams.

There is also a lower-end option, the Jetson T4000, which is still in development, but early specifications list “1200 TFLOPS (FP4, Sparse)” performance, a 1536-core GPU, and 64GB of memory.

Both modules operate across a wide power range, with the T5000 rated between 40 and 130 watts and the T4000 between 40 and 75 watts.

This device is designed to provide researchers and engineers with a complete platform for testing robotics and edge workloads.

For connectivity, it ships with a reference carrier board equipped with a WiFi 6E module, 1TB NVMe SSD, and standard debugging interfaces.

Networking includes a QSFP28 interface with four 25GbE channels and a 5GbE RJ45 connector, highlighting its focus on sensor-heavy applications.

The kit also supports expansion through M.2 slots and offers HDMI 2.0b and DisplayPort 1.4a outputs, along with multiple USB ports.

Its physical dimensions are 243.19 x 112.4 x 56.88 mm, making it larger than a business PC but still compact compared with most workstation PC designs.

Nvidia positions this release alongside earlier initiatives such as the DGX Spark, which was presented as a desktop AI development platform.

The Jetson AGX Thor differs by targeting humanoid robotics, visual AI systems, and sensor integration, supported by the company’s Isaac, Metropolis, and Holoscan software frameworks.

The Jetson AGX Thor Developer Kit is listed at $3,499 and is available for pre-order from selected distributors, with shipments expected to begin on November 20, 2025.

