Zotac ZBOX MAGNUS EN275060TC fits a desktop RTX 5060 Ti efficiently

RTX 5060 Ti delivers performance close to the 5070 Ti laptop GPU

Hybrid PCIe design powers the GPU without requiring external connectors

Zotac has released the ZBOX MAGNUS EN275060TC, a mini PC that places a full desktop GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 16GB inside a 2.65-liter frame.

The system uses a custom discrete GPU design that operates without a traditional external power connector, relying instead on a hybrid PCIe structure described as “PCIe x8 5.0 + x8 5.0.”

Its 19-volt system input is routed to the graphics card through a secondary lane, while the main PCIe 5.0 x8 connection provides the expected bandwidth for GPU operation.

Desktop and laptop GPU performance comparison

Performance data based on thousands of PassMark samples places the RTX 5060 Ti 16GB close to the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU.

Both models entered the benchmark charts in the second quarter of 2025 with support for DirectX 12_2 and OpenGL 4.6.

The desktop RTX 5060 Ti carries a $500 price, offers 16GB of memory, runs at higher clock speeds, and records a G3D Mark score of 22,785.

Its cost-to-performance metric stands at 45.57 G3D marks per dollar, which gives it a clear value advantage.

The 5070 Ti laptop variant includes 12GB of memory and lower frequencies but produces a slightly higher G3D Mark figure of 23,082.

Testing shows small leads for the laptop GPU across DirectX 9, 10, 11, and 12 workloads, although none of the gaps are large enough to imply a clear performance separation.

The EN275060TC is the smallest system in Zotac’s current Blackwell-based lineup capable of housing a desktop-grade GPU.

The model ships with an Intel Core Ultra 7 255HX CPU, a mobile-class processor that has prompted debate among some observers who expected a fully desktop-oriented configuration.

Zotac offers an alternative system, the EU27507TC, that uses a larger chassis and a different processor for buyers seeking a more traditional layout.

However, the compact model remains notable for fitting the CPU and GPU combination into a limited internal volume without reducing the performance targets of the graphics card.

The EN275060TC uses a desktop-class GPU within a compact enclosure, relying on an uncommon PCIe-based power delivery setup to support the 16GB RTX 5060 Ti.

The design raises practical considerations related to thermal behavior and sustained operation, which remain relevant factors for systems built around limited internal volume.

