Galax launches compact single-slot RTX 5060 Ti for space-limited professional systems

The slim 20mm design targets workstations, labs, and multi-GPU environments

Priced about $545, it bridges gaming performance and professional workstation reliability

Compact graphics cards are getting a serious upgrade as Galax has introduced a single-slot, 20mm thick GeForce RTX 5060 Ti aimed at dense workstation and professional environments.

The modestly named Ti Unparalleled MAX, spotted by ITHome (in Chinese), features 16GB of GDDR7 memory and a blower-style cooling system that prevents heat build-up in multi-GPU setups by expelling warm air directly out of the case, keeping nearby components cool even in compact systems.

Cooling is handled by a vapor chamber, copper fins, and a Honeywell phase-change thermal interface that help maintain steady performance even under heavy load.

Four display support

The Ti Unparalleled MAX is built on an eight-layer PCB with an 8+2 power phase design for stable operation and draws power from a single eight-pin PCIe connector, so should be fine for use in compact cases, rack systems, or even vertical GPU arrays.

The card is 267mm long and 111mm high without the bracket, making it compatible with slim-line chassis that usually aren’t able to accommodate full-sized GPUs.

It can drive up to four displays at once through three DisplayPort and one HDMI connection, allowing high-resolution or multi-monitor configurations.

The card could be a good fit for professional workloads, including design, simulation, and rendering, or as a dependable option in an AI or compute workstation where airflow is tight.

Although compact, the Ti Unparalleled MAX uses the same Ada Lovelace architecture found in larger models and supports DLSS 4 and real-time ray tracing.

Priced at around 4999 yuan, or roughly $545, Galax's Ti Unparalleled MAX occupies the affordable middle ground between quality gaming cards and professional workstation GPUs.

No word on when the new card will be available to buy outside of China yet, but it will hopefully be soon.