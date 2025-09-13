Another vendor launches an AMD Radeon RX7600M XT external GPU - and this one even comes with Thunderbolt 5
HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 2.0 outputs support 4K at 120 Hz
- OneXGPU Lite RX 7600M XT offers 2,048 stream processors with 8GB GDDR6
- Infinity Cache is limited to 32 MB, restricting bandwidth efficiency gains
- Delivers 120 W power draw and up to 65 W power output for connected external devices
External GPUs are often marketed as a way to extend the capabilities of thin laptops, and the OneXGPU Lite follows that trend.
This new device, which weighs 500g and can clip into a handbag, is built around the AMD Radeon RX 7600M XT, a mobile RDNA3 chip with 2,048 stream processors, 8GB of GDDR6 memory, and 32MB of Infinity Cache.
It is rated for 120W power draw and can provide up to 65W to connected devices, although it still relies on a separate 240W power brick.
Hardware and connection standards
The graphics dock supports HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 2.0, with advertised output up to 4K at 120Hz.
For connectivity, the product description repeatedly mentions “USB 5.0” and “USB-C 5.0,” even though such standards do not exist.
It is more likely the device supports USB4 v2 or Thunderbolt 5, both of which deliver 80Gbps in each direction but cap PCIe bandwidth at 64Gbps.
The company itself uses the Thunderbolt 5 label, although proper certification details have not been shared.
Given this uncertainty, the practical value of such a device depends on how well it translates into real-world use.
A laptop that once struggled with layered editing projects could, in theory, become serviceable as a photo editing PC.
Likewise, high-resolution rendering timelines in software packages may run more smoothly, making the same system workable as a video editing PC.
The catch, as always, is that bandwidth limits and thermal constraints reduce efficiency compared with a desktop solution.
The OneXGPU Lite is priced at 3,899 RMB, around $535, with shipping expected from September 25.
That cost is comparable to standalone midrange cards, although those cards would typically be installed in full desktops with access to the best GPU performance in the segment.
Here, the buyer is paying for portability and compatibility rather than raw speed, but the package also includes a proprietary USB 5.0 cable, listed at a $27 value.
Via Videocardz
