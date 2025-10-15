Oracle has just unveiled the “largest AI supercomputer in the world” – and it really is huge
OCI Zettascale10 has 6x more GPUs than 2024's Zettascale supercomputer
As the AI boom continues and around one month after Microsoft revealed the “world’s most powerful data center,” Oracle has given us the “largest AI supercomputer in the cloud” – OCI Zettascale10.
But it didn’t just come from nowhere – it actually forms the foundation of the Stargate supercluster Oracle is building with OpenAI in Abilene, Texas.
Delivering up to 16 zettaFLOPS of peak performance, Zettascale10 isn’t quite a supersized tower PC – it’ll connect hundreds of thousands of NVIDIA GPUs across multiple data centers, but it will still act as one.
Oracle’s “largest AI supercomputer in the cloud”
OCI has combined Oracle Acceleron RoCE networking architecture with Nvidia’s AI infrastructure to deliver “extremely low” GPU-to-GPU latency.
The Zettascale10 clusters will be housed in large gigawatt data center campuses located within a 2km radius for reduced latency.
“Customers can build, train, and deploy their largest AI models into production using less power per unit of performance and achieving high reliability,” OCI EVP Mahesh Thiagarajan explained.
Zettascale10 comes around a year after Oracle launched its first Zettascale cloud computing cluster (at Cloud World 2024), which promised up to 131,072 Nvidia GPUs. This year’s “largest AI supercomputer” ups that to “up to 800,000 Nvidia GPUs.”
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Availability is set for the second half of 2026, Oracle declared.
Besides Nvidia’s chips, Oracle’s Acceleron RoCE networking architecture also plays a big role in Zettascale10’s success by maximizing efficiency.
Oracle’s commitment to OpenAI already includes 4.5 gigawatts of additional Stargate capacity, at the cost of over $300 billion, with new sites in Texas, New Mexico and the Midwest also in the works.
“To meet this enormous demand, we continue to expand OCI’s footprint at an unrivaled pace to deliver the most performant and cost-effective AI training and inferencing,” Oracle’s new co-CEO Clay Magouyrk added.
Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!
And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.
You might also like
- We've listed the best cloud hosting providers
- Check out the best AI tools and best AI writers
- Here's everything we saw at Oracle AI World 2025
With several years’ experience freelancing in tech and automotive circles, Craig’s specific interests lie in technology that is designed to better our lives, including AI and ML, productivity aids, and smart fitness. He is also passionate about cars and the decarbonisation of personal transportation. As an avid bargain-hunter, you can be sure that any deal Craig finds is top value!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.