Oracle has just unveiled the “largest AI supercomputer in the world” – and it really is huge

As the AI boom continues and around one month after Microsoft revealed the “world’s most powerful data center,” Oracle has given us the “largest AI supercomputer in the cloud” – OCI Zettascale10.

But it didn’t just come from nowhere – it actually forms the foundation of the Stargate supercluster Oracle is building with OpenAI in Abilene, Texas.

Delivering up to 16 zettaFLOPS of peak performance, Zettascale10 isn’t quite a supersized tower PC – it’ll connect hundreds of thousands of NVIDIA GPUs across multiple data centers, but it will still act as one.

Oracle’s “largest AI supercomputer in the cloud”

OCI has combined Oracle Acceleron RoCE networking architecture with Nvidia’s AI infrastructure to deliver “extremely low” GPU-to-GPU latency.

The Zettascale10 clusters will be housed in large gigawatt data center campuses located within a 2km radius for reduced latency.

“Customers can build, train, and deploy their largest AI models into production using less power per unit of performance and achieving high reliability,” OCI EVP Mahesh Thiagarajan explained.

Zettascale10 comes around a year after Oracle launched its first Zettascale cloud computing cluster (at Cloud World 2024), which promised up to 131,072 Nvidia GPUs. This year’s “largest AI supercomputer” ups that to “up to 800,000 Nvidia GPUs.”

Availability is set for the second half of 2026, Oracle declared.

Besides Nvidia’s chips, Oracle’s Acceleron RoCE networking architecture also plays a big role in Zettascale10’s success by maximizing efficiency.

Oracle’s commitment to OpenAI already includes 4.5 gigawatts of additional Stargate capacity, at the cost of over $300 billion, with new sites in Texas, New Mexico and the Midwest also in the works.

“To meet this enormous demand, we continue to expand OCI’s footprint at an unrivaled pace to deliver the most performant and cost-effective AI training and inferencing,” Oracle’s new co-CEO Clay Magouyrk added.

