Oracle wants to bring AI to your data no matter where you work - and that could be exactly what we need for AI to succeed

Oracle looks into the future and sees support ending

At its annual AI World conference in Las Vegas (formerly Cloud World), Oracle has lifted the wraps off three separate projects in collaboration with key hyperscalers in order to better serve customers.

The updates coincide with the general availability of Oracle Autonomous AI Lakehouse – the company’s new all-in-one platform which combines the scalability and flexibility of a data lake with the management and performance benefits of a data warehouse.

Oracle Autonomous AI Lakehouse brings AI and machine learning directly into the database, which means customers can use AI where their data lives instead of having to duplicate it and move it elsewhere.

Oracle is not afraid of multicloud

With the hyperscaler collaboration, it means that customers can now bring Oracle’s AI to their data even if it’s stored in Google Cloud, Azure or AWS, keeping them aligned with data residency and compliance requirements.

Besides offering Oracle Autonomous AI Lakehouse with these partners, Google Cloud has also brought the number of regions up to eight, from five.

Over the course of the next 12 months, Google Cloud has committed to adding a further nine regions, Azure another five, and AWS adding a whole 20 new regions for Oracle customers.

Speaking with TechRadar Pro at the event, Oracle VP of Product Management Nathan Thomas emphasized the company’s commitment to letting customers place Oracle databases in the cloud of their choice, be that on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure or not.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Oracle’s Database@ products are designed to bring low-latency, compliant multicloud deployments to where customers are already running their applications, reducing technical hurdles.

“Our customers want flexibility… we recognize that and we offer a multicloud environment,” Thomas noted.

Oracle Applications VP Rajan Krishnan also shared thoughts on the company’s multicloud strategy with TechRadar Pro at the event, recognizing that customers today pursue not only multicloud, but also multi-AI options where they can bring together the power of different models from different providers.

Krishnan credited Anthropic’s work on the Model Context Protocol (MCP) for enabling broader interoperability, likening it to HTTP’s standardization of the web.

In short, the message at AI World 2025 has been clear in that the future of data is open, flexible and collaborative, and Oracle’s partnerships with companies like these is just proof that they can co-exist in the same space, maintaining rivalry and their own differentiators while also better serving customers’ needs.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.