Amazon's Early Black Friday Antivirus Deals: Big Savings from Norton, McAfee, Malwarebytes, and more
Early Amazon Black Friday antivirus savings have begun
Amazon has officially declared that Black Friday has begun, and with it comes some of the biggest savings on the best antivirus software you'll see in 2025.
Amazon's Black Friday antivirus deals are seeing prices cut by over 80%, and to help you find the biggest savings on your favorite software, I've rounded up all the best Early Amazon Black Friday antivirus deals I've seen so far.
Antivirus software helps protect your devices from malware and hackers by intercepting malicious files before they have a chance to execute. As a bonus, many antivirus packages throw in extra features such as identity theft protection, scam detection, a VPN, and even password managers to keep your credentials secure.
Today's Best Amazon Black Friday Antivirus Deals
Read moreRead less▼
McAfee Total Protection provides McAfee's well know antivirus software alongside an unlimited VPN, identity monitoring, safe browsing & payment protections, and a password manager on 5 devices for just $20. You can also pick up McAfee Total Protection on 3 devices for just $15.
In the UK? McAfee Total Protection is just £12.50 at Amazon
Read moreRead less▼
While this may be a 1 year subscription, Norton have thrown in 3 months free for this 360 Deluxe deal. Enjoy Norton's award winning antivirus alongside AI Scam Protection, VPN, dark web monitoring, and a 50GB PC cloud backup. You can also pick up Norton 360 Deluxe on 3 devices for just $18.
In the UK? Norton 360 Deluxe is just £11.50 at Amazon
Read moreRead less▼
For just $10 more than the Total Protection deal, you can protect an unlimited number of devices with the McAfee+ Premium privacy-centric security suite. This includes a VPN, scam detection, personal data scanning, social privacy manager & identity monitoring for only $30.
In the UK? McAfee+ Premium is just £40 at Amazon
Read moreRead less▼
Malwarebytes is my top pick for the best malware removal - but its also a great choice for preventing virus infections in the first place! Get 24/7 antivirus protection across 5 devices with spam call protection, data privacy web scanning, and ransomware protection across Windows, Mac, Android, iOS.
In the UK? Malwarebytes Premium is just £20 at Amazon
Read moreRead less▼
Bitdefender is my choice for the best antivirus software, and right now you can get the 2-year, 10 device Total Security package for more than half price. This package include antivirus protection, advanced threat defense, parental controls, and network security. You can also pick up Bitdefender Total Security on 5 devices for just $70.
In the UK? Bitdefender Total Security is just £20 at Amazon
Read moreRead less▼
Protect the whole family with the top rated antivirus software this Black Friday. The Bitdefender Family Pack is half price, giving you protection across 15 devices for 2 years. This package includes a file shredder, parental controls, privacy firewall, anti-theft protection, social network protection, and so much more. You can also pick up Bitdefender Family Pack for 1 year for just $60.
➡️ Read our full guide to the best antivirus
1. Best overall:
Bitdefender Total Security
2. Best for families:
Norton 360 with LifeLock
3. Best for mobile:
McAfee Mobile Security
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Benedict has been with TechRadar Pro for over two years, and has specialized in writing about cybersecurity, threat intelligence, and B2B security solutions. His coverage explores the critical areas of national security, including state-sponsored threat actors, APT groups, critical infrastructure, and social engineering.
Benedict holds an MA (Distinction) in Security, Intelligence, and Diplomacy from the Centre for Security and Intelligence Studies at the University of Buckingham, providing him with a strong academic foundation for his reporting on geopolitics, threat intelligence, and cyber-warfare.
Prior to his postgraduate studies, Benedict earned a BA in Politics with Journalism, providing him with the skills to translate complex political and security issues into comprehensible copy.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.