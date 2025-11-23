Protect your home network this Black Friday with 30% off ESET's Home Security packages
Don't wait around to fortify your digital life
There's no better time than Black Friday to ensure your devices and home network are protected as online scams skyrocket. Thankfully, ESET has got you covered with its comprehensive range of security solutions for your home – and you can save significantly in its Black Friday sale.
With online shopping posing a big risk to your personal and payment details, as we head into deals mania, ESET can ensure you maintain better online anonymity with its integrated VPN, and are protected against ransomware with its advanced remediation feature.
Now with 30% off all its products, this includes its ESET Home Security line-up. Shop its best packages below for a stronger defence against online threats and better digital peace of mind.
Now 30% off ESET Home Security packages – for Black Friday only
Ensure you've got strong foundations for better online security across your home network and devices with the ESET Home Security Essential package. Including antivirus protection, defend against fake websites with its anti-phishing technology, as well as webcam and network protection, and its anti-theft tool, which monitors any lost or stolen devices. Plans start from 1 year, but you can customize for your desired duration and save even more.
Go one step further with your online home security with ESET Home Security Premium. Featuring all the same tools, its Premium package goes one step further with the addition of a password manager so you can keep tabs on all your unique, secure passwords. You can also benefit from data encryption, allowing you to better protect your most sensitive files. Premium also includes its very own browser for carrying out secure banking, and its Ransomware Remediation tool, able to target and isolate threats, and restore any data should an attack occur.
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Alice is eCommerce Editor at Future with a focus on streaming services, such as Disney Plus and HBO Max, and VPN. She predominantly writes buying and streaming service guides, as well as how to watch articles. Previously a Commercial Content Writer at Trusted Reviews, Alice has five years experience giving online buying advice, and over two years writing about consumer tech.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.