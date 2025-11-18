Jump to:

5 Black Friday security software deals you can't afford to miss: quality savings on all your security essentials

I've rounded up five Black Friday deals on security software that are half off or more

Black Friday Security Software Roundup featuring logos of Bitdefender, NordPass, Incogni, and Proton.
Black Friday is one of the best times of year to save some money on discounted deals. With that in mind, I've rounded up the best Black Friday security software deals around right now - with a particular focus on deals that are half price (or better)!

From antivirus software through to secure email providers, security software can help protect almost every aspect of your digital life, keeping it safe from overreaching websites and hackers looking to steal your data.

Antivirus

Bitdefender Antivirus Plus
Over Half Price
Save 57% ($40)
Bitdefender Antivirus Plus: was $70 now $30 at bitdefender.f9tmep.net
Bitdefender Antivirus plus is on sale this Black Friday, a package which includes Bitdefender's unbeatable antivirus, malware, scam, and ransomware protection across three devices. The data breach detection and 200MB/day/device VPN is also perfect for securing your data and internet traffic from prying eyes. Prices are for first year.

In the UK? This Bitdefender deal is down to £19.99 per year

Password Manager

NordPass Password Manager
Over Half Price
Save 58% ($48.89)
NordPass Password Manager: was $83.72 now $34.83 at go.nordpass.io
NordPass 24 Months + 4 Extra Months

<p>NordPass is my pick for the <a href="https://www.techradar.com/best/password-manager">best password manager, and for good reason. It offers an easy to use platform that provides a secure vault to store all your credentials, as well as dark web scans for compromised passwords, and multi-factor authentication for extra account security. Prices are for 24 months.
In the UK? This NordPass deal is down to £0.95 per month

Data Removal

Incogni Unlimited
Over Half Price
Save 55% ($16.50)
Incogni Unlimited: was $30 now $13.50 at get.incogni.io
55% off with code: BFDEAL25

<p>If you're tired of spam calls and emails, or just want to bolster your online privacy, then you may want to consider removing your personal data strewn across the internet. Incogni will do this for you. Grab 55% off with the Black Friday deal code '<strong>BFDEAL25'. Prices are per month.
In the UK? This Incogni deal is down to £9.90 per month

Parental Controls

Aura Kids
Over Half Price
Save 52% ($10.83)
Aura Kids: was $20.83 now $10 at aurainc.sjv.io
Aura Kids provides parental controls across an unlimited number of children and devices. Get regular activity overviews on the content your children are viewing, and set screen time limits. You can also block and filter websites and get cyberbullying & predator alerts for gaming. Prices are per month.

Secure Email

Proton Mail Plus
Half Price
Save 50% ($30)
Proton Mail Plus: was $59.88 now $29.88 at go.getproton.me
Proton Mail is our pick for the best secure email provider, and right now it is half price for Black Friday. Pickup a new email provider protected by Swiss privacy regulations, 15GB of storage, dark web monitoring, custom domain names, and more.

In the UK? This Proton Mail deal is down to £2.04 per month

