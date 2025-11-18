5 Black Friday security software deals you can't afford to miss: quality savings on all your security essentials
Black Friday is one of the best times of year to save some money on discounted deals. With that in mind, I've rounded up the best Black Friday security software deals around right now - with a particular focus on deals that are half price (or better)!
From antivirus software through to secure email providers, security software can help protect almost every aspect of your digital life, keeping it safe from overreaching websites and hackers looking to steal your data.
Antivirus
Bitdefender Antivirus plus is on sale this Black Friday, a package which includes Bitdefender's unbeatable antivirus, malware, scam, and ransomware protection across three devices. The data breach detection and 200MB/day/device VPN is also perfect for securing your data and internet traffic from prying eyes. Prices are for first year.
In the UK? This Bitdefender deal is down to £19.99 per year
Password Manager
In the UK? This NordPass deal is down to £0.95 per month
Data Removal
In the UK? This Incogni deal is down to £9.90 per month
Parental Controls
Aura Kids provides parental controls across an unlimited number of children and devices. Get regular activity overviews on the content your children are viewing, and set screen time limits. You can also block and filter websites and get cyberbullying & predator alerts for gaming. Prices are per month.
Secure Email
Proton Mail is our pick for the best secure email provider, and right now it is half price for Black Friday. Pickup a new email provider protected by Swiss privacy regulations, 15GB of storage, dark web monitoring, custom domain names, and more.
In the UK? This Proton Mail deal is down to £2.04 per month
