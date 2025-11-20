ESET your business on the path to success and save 30% off ESET with our exclusive code

Protect devices (and your finances) with savings available across all ESET products this Black Friday. Now with 30% off all its products for a limited time, now is the time to ensure you're safeguarded against ransomware, phishing, and other targeted attacks.

In short, ESET's line-up of software will help you protect your business from evolving cyber threats with its suite of security tools. Its Protect packages in particular offer comprehensive security.

With 30% off both ESET Protect Advanced and ESET Protect Complete, now is the time to get your business covered by its "highly customisable cybersecurity solution".

Need more encouragement? We awarded the former four out of five stars when writing our ESET Protect review, concluding ESET's Protect packages are "well-rounded endpoint security solution that covers all the popular desktop and smartphone operating systems. Furthermore, it backs its extensive platform coverage with an impressive interface."

Check out what both security packages offer and how much you can save with ESET's Black Friday deals.

Save 30% on ESET Protect packages this Black Friday

ESET Protect Advanced Able to cover a minimum of 5 devices, you can customize your ESET Protect Advanced package to cover more devices depending on the size of your business, as well as choosing the duration of your plan. With the Advanced plan, you'll get Endpoint Protection, Server Security, Full Disk Encryption, and Advanced Threat Defense, which focuses on defending against zero-day and never-before-seen threats, such as advanced ransomware. The baseline for most businesses, get essential multi-layered defense to keep critical data secure.