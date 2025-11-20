ESET your business on the path to success and save 30% off ESET with our exclusive code
Protect your business from evolving cyber threats
Protect devices (and your finances) with savings available across all ESET products this Black Friday. Now with 30% off all its products for a limited time, now is the time to ensure you're safeguarded against ransomware, phishing, and other targeted attacks.
In short, ESET's line-up of software will help you protect your business from evolving cyber threats with its suite of security tools. Its Protect packages in particular offer comprehensive security.
With 30% off both ESET Protect Advanced and ESET Protect Complete, now is the time to get your business covered by its "highly customisable cybersecurity solution".
Need more encouragement? We awarded the former four out of five stars when writing our ESET Protect review, concluding ESET's Protect packages are "well-rounded endpoint security solution that covers all the popular desktop and smartphone operating systems. Furthermore, it backs its extensive platform coverage with an impressive interface."
Check out what both security packages offer and how much you can save with ESET's Black Friday deals.
Save 30% on ESET Protect packages this Black Friday
Able to cover a minimum of 5 devices, you can customize your ESET Protect Advanced package to cover more devices depending on the size of your business, as well as choosing the duration of your plan. With the Advanced plan, you'll get Endpoint Protection, Server Security, Full Disk Encryption, and Advanced Threat Defense, which focuses on defending against zero-day and never-before-seen threats, such as advanced ransomware. The baseline for most businesses, get essential multi-layered defense to keep critical data secure.
Is your business in need of the highest level of security? Don't scrimp, ESET Protect Complete is essential, building upon the Advanced tier, going on step further with integrating protecting the cloud as well as management tools. As well as Endpoint Protection and Server Security, etc., the Complete package reduces the risk of phishing attacks with its Mail Security features, as well as its Vulnerability and Patch Management tool, which automatically checks and fixes third-party software vulnerabilitties in your system.
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Alice is eCommerce Editor at Future with a focus on streaming services, such as Disney Plus and HBO Max, and VPN. She predominantly writes buying and streaming service guides, as well as how to watch articles. Previously a Commercial Content Writer at Trusted Reviews, Alice has five years experience giving online buying advice, and over two years writing about consumer tech.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.