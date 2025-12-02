This pCloud bundle has everything you need to secure your storage for life - and it's on sale just for Cyber Monday
This two-thirds discount is one of our favorite findings this Cyber Monday
Cyber Monday, the biggest tech deals day of the year is here, - and pCloud is just one of the best cloud storage providers out offering a great sale this Black Friday.
There are a few pCloud offerings, but the one we're most excited about is the 3in1 bundle - which gives you 5TB of storage, as well as Encryption, and Pass Premium - all for 62% off.
These plans are for a lifetime of storage with a one-time payment, which could be helpful with anyone who's sick of subscriptions (so. probably most of us).
In our review of pCloud's storage plan, we particularly enjoyed the extensive features, particularly around security - with a TLS/SSL encrypted channel for file transfer and two-factor authentication. That being said, it doesn't feature end-to-end encryption, so if you hold particularly sensitive data, we'd recommend a different service.
There are other plans on offer at the moment too - with the 1TB storage plan down 54% to just $199, the 2TB down 53% to $279, and best of all, the 10TB lifetime plan is down 68% from $1890 to just $799.
Today's top Cloud Storage deals
The 3in1 bundle is the best deal pCloud has on offer this Blac Friday (in my humble opinion). For small businesses, self employed workers, or creatives - you can secure a lifetime of storage in a one-time payment of just $599 - no subscriptions, no rpice rises, no faff.
Of course, this isn't a bundle deal, this is just storage. As a warning, for small businesses or anyone who edits a lot of videos, 1TB probably won't last a lifetime in this day and age - however, if you're just storing photos, documents, or precious family memories - this should be plenty!
Again, this is a pure storage deal, but this time with 2TB. With 2TB of data, you can store around 200,000 photos and 500,000 documents - so more than enough for most people in a lifetime.
For the final cloud storage deal this Black Friday, we have the 10TB deal. This one is huge, with almost 60% off the one time payment. Outside of large businesses, 10TB is likely to be enough to last anyone a lifetime - the equivalent of around 2.5 million photos, or over 5,000 films in standard definition.
Also consider: More Cloud Storage
There are other storage deals on offer for Black Friday. For a super secure choice, we have Proton Drive - a subscription cloud service which is secured with end-to-end encryption, and comes with 200GB of storage, so much lower than the pCloud plans. That being said, it's perfect for anyone who needs to be assured of their file safety.
Carbonite is next on the list, with unlimited and encrypted cloud backup storage, as well as file recovery for a virus or malware infection, and automatic backups. This service is ideal for a small business or self-employed creatives with lots of projects on the go.
With 1TB of encrypted storage, backup, password protected file sharing, and an encrypted VPN, this Internxt 1TB plan is more than just regular storage.
For small business owners or self employed creatives - you might want to choose a higher plan, but for personal use, 1TB is enough to cover around 33,000 - so can easily cover what you need.
