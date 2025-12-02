This pCloud bundle has everything you need to secure your storage for life - and it's on sale just for Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday, the biggest tech deals day of the year is here, - and pCloud is just one of the best cloud storage providers out offering a great sale this Black Friday.

There are a few pCloud offerings, but the one we're most excited about is the 3in1 bundle - which gives you 5TB of storage, as well as Encryption, and Pass Premium - all for 62% off.

These plans are for a lifetime of storage with a one-time payment, which could be helpful with anyone who's sick of subscriptions (so. probably most of us).

In our review of pCloud's storage plan, we particularly enjoyed the extensive features, particularly around security - with a TLS/SSL encrypted channel for file transfer and two-factor authentication. That being said, it doesn't feature end-to-end encryption, so if you hold particularly sensitive data, we'd recommend a different service.

There are other plans on offer at the moment too - with the 1TB storage plan down 54% to just $199, the 2TB down 53% to $279, and best of all, the 10TB lifetime plan is down 68% from $1890 to just $799.

Today's top Cloud Storage deals

Save 62% pCloud 3in1 bundle: was $1,563 now $599 at pCloud Read more Read less ▼ The 3in1 bundle is the best deal pCloud has on offer this Blac Friday (in my humble opinion). For small businesses, self employed workers, or creatives - you can secure a lifetime of storage in a one-time payment of just $599 - no subscriptions, no rpice rises, no faff.

Save 54% pCloud 1TB storage : was $435 now $199 at pCloud Read more Read less ▼ Of course, this isn't a bundle deal, this is just storage. As a warning, for small businesses or anyone who edits a lot of videos, 1TB probably won't last a lifetime in this day and age - however, if you're just storing photos, documents, or precious family memories - this should be plenty!

Save 53% pCloud 2TB Storage : was $599 now $279 at pCloud Read more Read less ▼ Again, this is a pure storage deal, but this time with 2TB. With 2TB of data, you can store around 200,000 photos and 500,000 documents - so more than enough for most people in a lifetime.

Save 59% pCloud 10TB Storage : was $1,890 now $779 at pCloud Read more Read less ▼ For the final cloud storage deal this Black Friday, we have the 10TB deal. This one is huge, with almost 60% off the one time payment. Outside of large businesses, 10TB is likely to be enough to last anyone a lifetime - the equivalent of around 2.5 million photos, or over 5,000 films in standard definition.

Also consider: More Cloud Storage

Save 60% Proton Drive: was $4.99 now $1.99 at Proton VPN Read more Read less ▼ Save 60% There are other storage deals on offer for Black Friday. For a super secure choice, we have Proton Drive - a subscription cloud service which is secured with end-to-end encryption, and comes with 200GB of storage, so much lower than the pCloud plans. That being said, it's perfect for anyone who needs to be assured of their file safety.

Save 40% Carbonite Plus: was $131.99 now $78.99 at Carbonite Read more Read less ▼ Save 40% Carbonite is next on the list, with unlimited and encrypted cloud backup storage, as well as file recovery for a virus or malware infection, and automatic backups. This service is ideal for a small business or self-employed creatives with lots of projects on the go.