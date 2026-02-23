If you’re looking for a portable power station to handle storm outages and camping trips, I recommend the Bluetti AC200L — it’s better than half price at under $750

If you’re looking for a portable power station to save the day the next time disaster strikes, I’ve found the perfect deal with a better-than-half-price discount of over $850. The Bluetti AC200L is now $749 (was $1600) at Amazon.

If you’ve been hit by the recent storms and power outages, you already know how frustrating it is when everything suddenly shuts off. No Wi-Fi, no fridge, no way to charge your phone, and work grinds to a halt.

The AC200L packs a 2048Wh LiFePO4 battery and delivers 2400W of output, with power lifting up to 3600W when extra headroom is needed. That’s enough to keep essentials like a refrigerator, microwave, coffee maker, or even a full home office running during an outage.

Today's top portable power station deal

Save $850.01 Bluetti AC200L Portable Power Station: was $1,599 now $748.99 at Amazon The Bluetti AC200L packs a 2048Wh LiFePO4 battery and delivers 2400W of continuous power, with lifting up to 3600W when needed. It features 13 output ports, including four AC outlets and a 30A RV connection. Recharge to 80% in 45 minutes and expand capacity up to 8192Wh.

The Bluetti AC200L supports expansion up to a massive 8192Wh with compatible battery packs, so you’re not locked into the base capacity. If you want longer runtime for extended blackouts, you can build it out over time instead of replacing the unit entirely.

With up to 2400W AC input, it can go from 0 to 80% in just 45 minutes. Pair it with up to 1200W of solar input and you’re looking at a full recharge in roughly 1.7 to 2.2 hours under the right conditions.

It offers 13 output ports, including four 2400W AC outlets, USB connections, a 100W PD port, a car outlet, and a 30A RV outlet. There’s also a 48V/8A DC port, and with the D40 voltage regulator, it can charge an RV battery efficiently.

And it’s not just for emergencies. It’s just as useful for camping trips, RV adventures, off-grid cabins, tailgates, or job sites where you need reliable portable power without noise or fumes.

The LiFePO4 battery is rated for over 3000 cycles, so it’s built for long-term use rather than occasional outages. It also features UPS backup with switchover times at or below 10ms, keeping sensitive equipment powered without interruption.

For less than half price, you’re getting serious backup power that won’t just sit in a closet waiting for the next storm.

In our review, we said: "Packed with ports and sockets, the AC200L is a good option for those who need to connect a lot of difference devices, even at the same time."

For even more choices, check out the best portable power stations we've tested and reviewed.