Hurry! With storms causing outages, the Mango Power E portable power station is just $1,399 — a huge $2,851 saving that helps keep the lights on
Plus you can use it for camping, RV trips, and outdoor weekends
f you’ve been affected by the recent storms — or even if you dodged them this time — you might be thinking about a portable power station to ensure the lights stay on when the next bout of bad weather hits.
The Mango Power E Home Backup and Portable Power Station is peace of mind on wheels, and right now it’s available to buy at a massive 67% discount.
Normally priced at $4,250, it’s down to $1,399, which alone makes it worth a serious look, but the real story is what this thing can keep powered up when the electricity goes off, or if you need juice for a camping trip.
Today's top portable power station deal
The Mango Power E is a home backup and portable power station designed for larger energy needs, offering 3.5kWh to 14kWh of capacity and a 3kW to 6kW AC output. It includes a 10 year warranty, with potential eligibility for an additional tax credit. In our review we called it the "ultimate home power station" and at this price it's an absolute steal.
On a full charge, it can keep a refrigerator running for up to 96 hours. That’s four days of cold food during an outage. Smartphones? You’re looking at around 540 charges. Laptops can be topped up roughly 100 times.
Even practical household gear lasts far longer than you might expect: a high-performance fan for about 14 hours, an LED spotlight for 70 hours, a microwave for over 5 hours, or a circular saw for around 4 hours.
Those figures tell you this isn’t just for emergencies — it’s also brilliant for worksites, RVs, and off-grid living.
The battery uses CATL LFP cells, the same type found in top-tier EVs, rated for 6,000 cycles and a real-world lifespan of over 20 years with regular use.
Charging is fast too. With the optional 30A cable, it can recharge fully in about 1.5 hours, and solar input goes up to 2,000W.
With multiple AC outlets, USB-A and USB-C ports (up to 100W), RV support, car output, and optional whole-home integration, it slots neatly into almost any setup.
If the recent weather has got you thinking it’s time to invest in a PPS, you’ll want to snap up this one while it’s still available at this price.
While you're here, take a look at our roundup of the best portable power stations.
Other portable power station deals to consider
This is my top choice portable power station on a budget for two reasons: first, it's got all the essentials most people need, including a 245Wh battery and 600W output capability. And second, it's ultra-portable with a compact design compared to many even in this price range.
My top-rated unit for most users, the Delta 3 Plus from EcoFlow has a 1024Wh capacity, 1500W output, plenty of ports, and a super-fast UPS switchover of less than 10 milliseconds. As a powerful all-rounder, it's difficult to find fault, especially at this price. Get 2% off with code ECOF2.
This Jackery unit delivers 300W power across multiple ports, is compatible with Jackery solar panels, features a sturdy carrying handle, and charges up to 80% capacity in under two hours. Weighing in at 7.1 pounds, this is one of the lightest portable batteries on our list and can recharge up to 6 devices simultaneously. Check out our full review here.
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Wayne Williams is a freelancer writing news for TechRadar Pro. He has been writing about computers, technology, and the web for 30 years. In that time he wrote for most of the UK’s PC magazines, and launched, edited and published a number of them too.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.