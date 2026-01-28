f you’ve been affected by the recent storms — or even if you dodged them this time — you might be thinking about a portable power station to ensure the lights stay on when the next bout of bad weather hits.

The Mango Power E Home Backup and Portable Power Station is peace of mind on wheels, and right now it’s available to buy at a massive 67% discount.

Normally priced at $4,250, it’s down to $1,399, which alone makes it worth a serious look, but the real story is what this thing can keep powered up when the electricity goes off, or if you need juice for a camping trip.

Today's top portable power station deal

Save 67% Mango Power E Home Backup and Portable Power Station: was $4,250 now $1,399 at mangopower.com The Mango Power E is a home backup and portable power station designed for larger energy needs, offering 3.5kWh to 14kWh of capacity and a 3kW to 6kW AC output. It includes a 10 year warranty, with potential eligibility for an additional tax credit. In our review we called it the "ultimate home power station" and at this price it's an absolute steal.

On a full charge, it can keep a refrigerator running for up to 96 hours. That’s four days of cold food during an outage. Smartphones? You’re looking at around 540 charges. Laptops can be topped up roughly 100 times.

Even practical household gear lasts far longer than you might expect: a high-performance fan for about 14 hours, an LED spotlight for 70 hours, a microwave for over 5 hours, or a circular saw for around 4 hours.

Those figures tell you this isn’t just for emergencies — it’s also brilliant for worksites, RVs, and off-grid living.

The battery uses CATL LFP cells, the same type found in top-tier EVs, rated for 6,000 cycles and a real-world lifespan of over 20 years with regular use.

Charging is fast too. With the optional 30A cable, it can recharge fully in about 1.5 hours, and solar input goes up to 2,000W.

With multiple AC outlets, USB-A and USB-C ports (up to 100W), RV support, car output, and optional whole-home integration, it slots neatly into almost any setup.

If the recent weather has got you thinking it’s time to invest in a PPS, you’ll want to snap up this one while it’s still available at this price.

While you're here, take a look at our roundup of the best portable power stations.

Other portable power station deals to consider

Save 21% EcoFlow River 3: was $239 now $189 at Amazon This is my top choice portable power station on a budget for two reasons: first, it's got all the essentials most people need, including a 245Wh battery and 600W output capability. And second, it's ultra-portable with a compact design compared to many even in this price range.

EcoFlow Delta 3 Plus: was $799 now $626.22 at Wellbots My top-rated unit for most users, the Delta 3 Plus from EcoFlow has a 1024Wh capacity, 1500W output, plenty of ports, and a super-fast UPS switchover of less than 10 milliseconds. As a powerful all-rounder, it's difficult to find fault, especially at this price. Get 2% off with code ECOF2.