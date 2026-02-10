If you've experienced storm-related outages or winter blackouts (or you know someone who has), you might be thinking it's time to invest in a portable power station. Spoiler - it is.

And the Jackery HomePower 3600 Plus is now $1699 (was $2799) from Jackery . This home back-up unit is built for that exact scenario. With 3,600W of output and a 3,584Wh battery it can keep essential appliances running when the grid goes down.

If you want even more reliable off-grid power, a bundle with two SolarSaga 200W panels is also discounted to $2,199, down from $3,699.

Today's top Jackery portable power station deal

Save $1,100 Jackery Homepower 3600 Plus: was $2,799 now $1,699 at jackery.com Jackery's HomePower 3600 Plus is built for outages, with 3,600W output and a 3,584Wh battery. It can run essentials like a fridge or pump, and expands up to 21kWh for longer blackouts. LFP cells rated for 6,000 cycles and solar charging support keep it running for years.

Jackery says the system can keep a fridge running for up to 14 days when expanded, with total capacity scaling to 21kWh using additional battery units.

That puts it in the range of multi-day or even week-long outages, and it can also handle water pumps, lights, and other daily necessities.

It supports both 120V and 240V output when units are paired, so can run heavier appliances like dryers or pumps at the same time as everyday devices.

With a manual transfer switch, it can also feed power directly into selected home circuits.

The battery uses lithium iron phosphate cells rated for 6,000 cycles, which equates to more than 10 years of regular use. Jackery includes a five-year warranty.

The casing uses an automotive-style cell-to-body structure, and Jackery describes it as the lightest and smallest 3.6kWh LFP power station in its class. That makes it easier to move between rooms or store in a garage.

The battery cells use a ceramic membrane designed to handle temperatures up to 302°F, helping reduce the risk of thermal runaway.

For longer outages, it can pair with SolarSaga panels to recharge from sunlight instead of the grid, which keeps power flowing during extended storm or winter-related blackouts.

