Power your home for days with this massive Jackery HomePower 3600 Plus portable power station - it's got a $1100 discount right now
It has a 3584Wh battery and 3600W of output
If you've experienced storm-related outages or winter blackouts (or you know someone who has), you might be thinking it's time to invest in a portable power station. Spoiler - it is.
And the Jackery HomePower 3600 Plus is now $1699 (was $2799) from Jackery . This home back-up unit is built for that exact scenario. With 3,600W of output and a 3,584Wh battery it can keep essential appliances running when the grid goes down.
If you want even more reliable off-grid power, a bundle with two SolarSaga 200W panels is also discounted to $2,199, down from $3,699.
Today's top Jackery portable power station deal
Jackery's HomePower 3600 Plus is built for outages, with 3,600W output and a 3,584Wh battery. It can run essentials like a fridge or pump, and expands up to 21kWh for longer blackouts. LFP cells rated for 6,000 cycles and solar charging support keep it running for years.
Jackery says the system can keep a fridge running for up to 14 days when expanded, with total capacity scaling to 21kWh using additional battery units.
That puts it in the range of multi-day or even week-long outages, and it can also handle water pumps, lights, and other daily necessities.
It supports both 120V and 240V output when units are paired, so can run heavier appliances like dryers or pumps at the same time as everyday devices.
With a manual transfer switch, it can also feed power directly into selected home circuits.
The battery uses lithium iron phosphate cells rated for 6,000 cycles, which equates to more than 10 years of regular use. Jackery includes a five-year warranty.
The casing uses an automotive-style cell-to-body structure, and Jackery describes it as the lightest and smallest 3.6kWh LFP power station in its class. That makes it easier to move between rooms or store in a garage.
The battery cells use a ceramic membrane designed to handle temperatures up to 302°F, helping reduce the risk of thermal runaway.
For longer outages, it can pair with SolarSaga panels to recharge from sunlight instead of the grid, which keeps power flowing during extended storm or winter-related blackouts.
More portable power station deals
EcoFlow’s Delta Pro 3 is a high-capacity portable power station designed for serious whole-home backup. It offers 4,096Wh of base capacity, 4,000W output, and support for both 120V and 240V appliances. The system expands up to 48kWh, charges quickly from multiple sources, and delivers near-instant switchover during outages.
Delta Pro is a high-capacity portable home battery with 3,600Wh of storage and 3,600W output, suitable for running major appliances or backing up essential circuits. Its expandable design scales up to 25kWh, and it supports AC, solar, and vehicle charging, making it useful for outages, travel, and off-grid setups. In our review we said it "redefines what a modern portable power generator should be."
Wayne Williams is a freelancer writing news for TechRadar Pro. He has been writing about computers, technology, and the web for 30 years. In that time he wrote for most of the UK’s PC magazines, and launched, edited and published a number of them too.
