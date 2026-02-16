At this price, the Jackery 300 Plus portable power station is the Presidents' Day sale must-buy for reliable off-grid power

Portable power stations have gone from niche gadgets to everyday essentials, useful for camping trips and providing backup power at home. So, I was very happy to see this Jackery model in the Presidents' Day sale.

Hitting the sweet spot for size and usability, the Jackery Explorer 300 Plus is now $200 (was $300) at Best Buy.

With a 288Wh capacity, this unit is built to keep small electronics running without the bulk of larger power stations. It’s ideal for charging laptops, phones, cameras, drones, or running lights and a TV during short outages. To my mind, this is a smart buy for anyone who wants reliable power without carrying something oversized, and it's backed by a 5-year warranty, too.

For more savings, we're also tracking the top tech deals in our guide to the best Presidents' Day sales.

Today's top Jackery portable power station deal

Jackery Explorer 300 Plus: was $299.99 now $199.99 at Best Buy The Jackery Explorer 300 Plus packs a 288Wh LiFePO4 battery into a lightweight 8.3lb design, offering 300W continuous power with a 600W peak. It supports five devices at once with AC, USB-C, USB-A, and car outputs. At $200, it’s a compact backup for travel, remote work, and home emergencies.

The pure sine wave AC outlet delivers 300W continuous output with a 600W peak, giving enough headroom for everyday devices that need stable power.

The port setup is practical for real world use. You get one AC outlet, two 100W USB-C PD ports, a 15W USB-A port, and a car port, which means you can power up to five devices at once. That makes it just as useful on a campsite as it is sitting in a home office or keeping gear charged on a road trip.

At just 8.3lbs and measuring 9.1 x 6.6 x 6.1 inches, it’s easy to carry and doesn’t take up much space in a car or cupboard. One button start keeps things simple, so you’re not scrolling through menus when you just want some power.

You can fully recharge the power station in about 2 hours from an AC outlet, or around 4 hours with optional 100W solar panels or a 100W USB-C input.

The LiFePO4 battery chemistry is rated for up to 4000 cycles and paired with built in safety protections, giving long term reliability and better temperature resistance.

You also get app control over Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, so you can monitor battery levels and adjust settings easily.

For more choices, check out the best portable power stations we've tested and reviewed.

More portable power station deals

Save $1,100 Jackery Homepower 3600 Plus: was $2,799 now $1,699 at jackery.com Jackery's HomePower 3600 Plus is built for outages, with 3,600W output and a 3,584Wh battery. It can run essentials like a fridge or pump, and expands up to 21kWh for longer blackouts. LFP cells rated for 6,000 cycles and solar charging support keep it running for years.

Save $1,399.01 EcoFlow Delta Pro 3: was $3,399 now $1,999.99 at Best Buy EcoFlow’s Delta Pro 3 is a high-capacity portable power station designed for serious whole-home backup. It offers 4,096Wh of base capacity, 4,000W output, and support for both 120V and 240V appliances. The system expands up to 48kWh, charges quickly from multiple sources, and delivers near-instant switchover during outages.