If I needed a portable power station for outages and camping, the Anker Solix C1000 is the one I’d buy — and it’s nearly half price at just $429

If you’re preparing for power outages, planning off-grid trips, or just want a reliable backup you can move around the house, you won't want to miss the Anker Solix C1000 Gen 2, now $429 (was $799) at Amazon.

We've tested this portable power station, so it comes highly recommended. It's built to deliver that all-important reliability, and with $370 off, it's great value for a 1kWh-class power station.

The Solix C1000 Gen 2 uses a 1,024Wh LiFePO4 battery paired with a 2,000W output, with up to 3,000W available for short peaks.

Today's top portable power station deal

The Solix C1000 from Anker is a heavyweight portable power station well-suited for home, work, and outdoor adventures. Awarding this 4.5 stars in our review, we found it was a reliable and robust unit with high energy capacity and versatility. At this price, it's a smart buy.

In practical terms, its output is enough to keep essentials like lights, Wi-Fi routers, laptops, CPAP machines, refrigerators, and small kitchen appliances running during an outage.

With 10 output ports, it can power several devices at once without adapters or workarounds.

Recharging is fast enough that you’re not waiting around for hours. Using a wall outlet and Anker’s HyperFlash mode, it can go from dead to full in just 49 minutes, with the setting enabled through the Anker app.

For off-grid use, it supports up to 600W of solar input and can fully recharge in around 1.8 hours in good conditions, making it practical for camping, RV use, or remote setups.

The LiFePO4 battery is rated for 4,000 cycles while still retaining at least 80% of its original capacity, which works out to roughly 10 years of regular use.

It’s also smaller and lighter than many comparable 1kWh power stations, making it easier to carry, store, or move from room to room.

With features like a sub-10ms UPS switchover for sensitive electronics and app-based power management, this is a fantastic backup option that works just as well at home as it does outdoors.

In our review we described it as “a reliable and robust portable power station with high energy capacity and versatility for various scenarios” and at just $429 it offers exceptional value for money, too.

