Stop paying full price: get 5 years of genuine Microsoft 365 with up to 54% discount for Black Friday

Black Friday is just a few days away, so now is the perfect time to fill your boots with Microsoft 365 subscriptions, great if you already use it personally or as a household or, if, like me, you are a superuser looking to get 6TB cloud storage on a budget.

Right now, you can get up to 33% discount on Microsoft Family with a free antivirus thrown in or a staggering 54% off Microsoft Personal with the same freebie, worth $15. These are 12-month subscriptions and will lock your savings for up to 60 months.

I would also strongly recommend avoiding cheap Microsoft 365 subscriptions that have flooded the market - and may even end up causing you more headache, as Microsoft could invalidate shared keys.

Save 40% Microsoft 365 Family: was $144.98 now $86.99 at Newegg Microsoft 365 Family is the best way to enjoy Word, Excel, PowerPoint, AI Copilot and more. Best of all, use all six accounts as a superuser and get 6TB of cloud storage for a bargain price. You also get a free ESET antivirus package worth $15. For the ultimate hack, buy five subscriptions in one for 60 months of uninterrupted usage.

Save 60% Microsoft 365 Personal: was $114.98 now $45.99 at Newegg The cheaper (but not the best) offer is Microsoft 365 Personal. It's only really worth it if you're on your own (or need less than 1TB cloud storage). For everyone else, Microsoft 365 Family delivers a much better bargain

This is a hack that I have done in the past (and will continue doing) and involves waiting for this period of the year for prices to fall down and then buying (and stacking) the licenses.

Right now, the absolute best deal for Microsoft Office is Microsoft 365 Family followed by Microsoft 365 Personal. Office 2024 is another one you may want to buy as it gives you a perpetual license that can’t be revoked. You essentially pay once and use forever.

You will want to buy five subscriptions rather than just one because you can stack them, allowing you to lock the price down for a full five years.

So I purchased five separate subscriptions, received emails, activated them and got locked for 75 months (i.e. just over 6 years). Remember that it's digital downloads and activations, so don't lose the email and do check your spam box.

Below is a table that compares these three versions.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Microsoft 365 Family vs Microsoft 365 Personal vs Microsoft Office 2024 Header Cell - Column 0 Microsoft 365 Family Microsoft 365 Personal Office Home 2024 US $86.99 $45.99 $134.99 UK £74.99 £61.99 £109.99 Duration 12 months 12 months 999 months Max users 6 1 1 Max devices 30 5 1 Multiple platforms ✓ ✓ ✓ Cloud storage 6TB 1TB 𐄂 Word ✓ ✓ 𐄂 Excel ✓ ✓ 𐄂 PowerPoint ✓ ✓ 𐄂 Outlook ✓ ✓ 𐄂 Support ✓ ✓ 𐄂 Defender ✓ ✓ 𐄂 Edito ✓ ✓ 𐄂 ClipChamp ✓ ✓ 𐄂 Microsoft Team ✓ ✓ 𐄂 Onenote ✓ ✓ ✓ Access ✓ ✓ 𐄂 Microsoft Forms ✓ ✓ 𐄂 Always updated ✓ ✓ 𐄂

With Microsoft 365, you get up to 6TB of cloud storage (1TB per person) and the entire suite of Microsoft applications, one that keeps on growing: Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Teams, Access, Publisher, OneNote and Outlook as well as Editor, Defender, OneDrive and Clipchamp. Family and Personal subscriptions also get up to 60 monthly AI credits

Oh and don’t forget, you get more than just that, as the bundle includes ESET NOD 32 Antivirus 26 (1-device for one year)..

It's just a shame that Microsoft doesn’t do multi-year subscriptions on its 365 suite, as that would have been a massive success with consumers and businesses alike.