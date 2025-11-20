Align your files forever, not just for Black Friday - this Sync.com lifetime deal gets you 50% off for life

Everyone needs storage nowadays, whether for business, for your creative projects, or just for family memories - with so much of our digital lives online, we can all benefit from the best cloud storage providers - and there's no better time to do so than Black Friday.

This deal season, one of our favorite providers, Sync.com, is offering a fantastic 50% off for life on your subscription.

There are four plans on offer here, depending on how much storage you need - 1TB, 5TB, Solo Unlimited, and Teams Unlimited.

Sync.com has fantastic security features, and, unsurprisingly, is great for synchronizing between teams. It's not the most complex cloud storage option, but if you don't want to over-complicate the storage process, that might not be a bad thing.

With these Black Friday deals, you get storage, file sharing, and a trash history in case you're a little clumsy and are prone to accidentally deleting the wrong thing.

If you fancy something a little more high-tech, or would rather a one-time payment, there are plenty of options in our Black Friday cloud storage deal hub, which we will keep updating as the day grows closer.

Today's top Sync Cloud Storage deals

Save 50% Sync.com 1TB: was $144 now $72 at Sync.com Read more Read less ▼ This is the first deal on offer, it's the lowest storage option - although for a personal amount of files or photos. 1TB could hold roughly 310,000 photos, so you can keep everything you need safe. It also comes with file previews and video streaming - which don't sound so crucial until you have to go without them.

Save 54% Sync.com 5TB: was $366 now $168 at Sync.com Read more Read less ▼ The next deal up is the 5TB deal - which allows you unlimited sharing, as well as 180 day trash history. The annual payment is 54% off - forever.

Save 50% Sync.com Pro Solo Unlimited: was $1,080 now $540 at Sync.com Read more Read less ▼ This is our top choice for Sync's sales today, with unlimited secure cloud storage, unlimited sharing, and a whole year's worth of trash history, This will save you a whole $540 per year for the rest of your storage life - no renewal fees, no unexpected rises, no faff.

Save 50% Sync.com Teams Unlimited : was $540 now $270 at Sync.com Read more Read less ▼ The Pro Teams Unlimited plan comes with all the bells and whistles that the Solo plan does - but for a team, with 3 users included, as well as custom branding.

Also consider: More Cloud Storage

Save 90% Internxt Essential 1TB plan: was $1,300 now $130 at Internxt Read more Read less ▼ This is one of our favorite cloud providers, with advanced security features, an easy-to-use interface, and a massive 90% off. <p>It also has 1TB of encrypted storage, backup, password protected file sharing, and an encrypted VPN, it's more than just regular storage.