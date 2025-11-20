Jump to:

Align your files forever, not just for Black Friday - this Sync.com lifetime deal gets you 50% off for life

This Sync.com deal gets you 50% off for life

Black Friday TechRadar logo with cloud storage
(Image credit: Future/Sync.com/IDrive/Degoo/Internxt/Ionos)
Everyone needs storage nowadays, whether for business, for your creative projects, or just for family memories - with so much of our digital lives online, we can all benefit from the best cloud storage providers - and there's no better time to do so than Black Friday.

This deal season, one of our favorite providers, Sync.com, is offering a fantastic 50% off for life on your subscription.

Today's top Sync Cloud Storage deals

Internxt
Save 50%
Sync.com 1TB: was $144 now $72 at Sync.com
This is the first deal on offer, it's the lowest storage option - although for a personal amount of files or photos. 1TB could hold roughly 310,000 photos, so you can keep everything you need safe. It also comes with file previews and video streaming - which don't sound so crucial until you have to go without them.

View Deal
Internxt
Save 54%
Sync.com 5TB: was $366 now $168 at Sync.com
The next deal up is the 5TB deal - which allows you unlimited sharing, as well as 180 day trash history. The annual payment is 54% off - forever.

View Deal
Internxt
Save 50%
Sync.com Pro Solo Unlimited: was $1,080 now $540 at Sync.com
This is our top choice for Sync's sales today, with unlimited secure cloud storage, unlimited sharing, and a whole year's worth of trash history, This will save you a whole $540 per year for the rest of your storage life - no renewal fees, no unexpected rises, no faff.

View Deal
Internxt
Save 50%
Sync.com Teams Unlimited : was $540 now $270 at Sync.com
The Pro Teams Unlimited plan comes with all the bells and whistles that the Solo plan does - but for a team, with 3 users included, as well as custom branding.

View Deal

Also consider: More Cloud Storage

Internxt Essential 1TB plan
Save 90%
Internxt Essential 1TB plan: was $1,300 now $130 at Internxt
This is one of our favorite cloud providers, with advanced security features, an easy-to-use interface, and a massive 90% off.

<p>It also has 1TB of encrypted storage, backup, password protected file sharing, and an encrypted VPN, it's more than just regular storage.
View Deal
Carbonite Plus
Save 40%
Carbonite Plus: was $131.99 now $78.99 at Carbonite
Carbonite is a trusted storage provider with a great sale. The Plus plan has unlimited and encrypted cloud backup storage, as well as file recovery for a virus or malware infection, and automatic backups. This service is ideal for a small business or self-employed creatives with lots of projects on the go that needs to be safely stored.

View Deal
