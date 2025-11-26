Need more space for your photos? This Carbonite cloud storage offer is a steal this Black Friday at 60% off

This Black Friday, we've already seen a host of the best cloud storage providers offering huge discounts, and the latest to step up with a great offer is Carbonite.

The company is offering 40% off its Carbonite Basic Plan, and 60% off its Plus plan, with unlimited and encrypted cloud backup storage - ideal for a small businesses or self-employed creatives, especially if you have a bunch of projects on the go.

Carbonite is a simple service, so if you need cloud storage with lots of extra features, you should check out something like IDrive - which has a lot of useful extras.

That being said, Carbonite is simple and straightforward, with no storage limits, and great security features like two-factor authentication and 128-bit encryption.

If you're looking for a one-time payment plan, or for a cloud storage with another focus like sync or file sharing, check out our Black Friday cloud storage deal hub, which we will keep updating as the day grows closer.

Today's top Carbonite cloud storage deals

Save 40% Carbonite Basic: was $95.99 now $57.59 at Carbonite This is the smallest plan on offer this Black Friday, with unlimited storage - but for only one device. It offers automatic, encrypted cloud backup storage with 128-bit encryption in rest and in transit.

Save 60% Carbonite Plus: was $131.99 now $52.60 at Carbonite This is the biggest discount on offer - with 60% off. It's for unlimited storage but this time with a device and an external hard drive - useful for anyone who creates content or edits videos that they need to store outside their device. Like all of the Carbonite plans it comes with data recovery, but unlike the Basic Plan, it also comes with an antivirus and automatic video backup.

Save 40% Carbonite Prime: was $161.99 now $97.19 at Carbonite The final plan on offer is pretty much the same as the Plus plan - but also includes courier delivery of recovered files. If that's important to you, feel free to take advantage of the 40% off this plan, but otherwise, I'd stick with the Plus plan, as it's better value.