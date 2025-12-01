Jump to:

My hand-picked Cyber Monday home office deals end at midnight tonight- last chance to save on office chairs, desks, mini PCs and more

There are only a few hours of Cyber Monday left, and you won't want to miss my curated collection of deals on the office chairs, desks, mini PCs, printers, and more we've tested

By published
These Cyber Monday home office deals end at midnight tonight - so you'll need to be quick if you want to save on my hand-picked home office essentials. My team and I have tested office chairs, standing desks, mini PCs, and so much more. Now, for the final few hours of Cyber Monday, I'll be spotlighting the very best deals for your home office upgrade.

Steve Clark - B2B Editor - Creative
Steve Clark

Working from home since 2015, I'm an irrepressible deal-hunter and obsessive researcher who's created the ultimate home office set-up for absolute productivity. I review standing desks, office chairs, mini PCs, and business laptops, so I'll be focusing on the best deals, discounts, and prices on the office gear that performed the best in my team's tests.

Cyber Monday home office deals - editor's picks

US retailers

UK retailers

My 6 favorite Cyber Monday home office deals

Flexispot C7 Office chair
Flexispot C7 Office chair: at FlexiSpot Inc.
US Price: was $600 now $300
UK Price: was £360 now £250

One of my favorite office chairs, the C7 offers serious value for money when it comes to ergonomics thanks to its dynamic lumbar support and 4D armrests.

Flexispot E7 Standing Desk
Flexispot E7 Standing Desk: at FlexiSpot Inc.
US Price: was $580 now $380
UK Price: was £409 now £260

The E7 from FlexiSpot has long dominated my guide to our top-rated standing desks for its practicality and price. Here, I've selected the cheapest deal for both desktop and frame (don't be fooled by the lowest price on the site, which excludes the desktop).

Moleskine classic notebook
Moleskine classic notebook: at Amazon
US price: was $20 now $16
UK price: was £21 now £12

I love my Moleskine notebooks. The hype is real around these, with their thick paper making writing a joy. These come in a wide range of colors and styles, but this is the cheapest I've seen in the sales.

Anker 8-in-1 laptop docking station
Anker 8-in-1 laptop docking station: was $54 now $40 at Amazon
US price: was $54 now $40
UK price: was £45 now £33

I'm a big fan of Anker's budget tech - for the price, I don't think you can beat the performance. That's as true of the company's audio and power products as it is this useful laptop dock, which includes two HDMI, two USB-C with 100W power delivery, and two USB-A ports for hooking up peripherals.

Canon Pixma TR4720 / TR4755i
Canon Pixma TR4720 / TR4755i: at Amazon
US Price: was $108 now $64
UK Price: was £70 now £59

The Canon Pixma TR4720 (TR4755i in the UK) is a 4-in-1 color inkjet printer that, despite the cheap price, packs in scan, copy, and fax capabilities, as well as an automatic document feeder and double-sided printing.

Adobe Creative Cloud Pro
Adobe Creative Cloud Pro: at Adobe
US Price: was $70 now $35
UK Price: was £67 now £34

There's a 50% discount on Adobe's Creative Cloud Pro subscription right now. This is for the annual, billed monthly plan with over 20 apps, including Photoshop, Lightroom, Illustrator, and Premiere Pro alongside 100GB cloud storage and 4000 generative AI credits.

Cyber Monday home office deals under $50 / £50

SinLoon external power button for desktop computers
SinLoon external power button for desktop computers: was $14 now $11 at Amazon
UK price: was £13 now £11

This might be one of the most useful gadgets you can get if you're using a desktop PC. It's an external power button for your desk, conveniently letting you switch your computer on and off without reaching for the PC's on/off switch.

Moleskine classic notebook
Moleskine classic notebook: was $20 now $16 at Amazon
UK price: was £21 now £12

I never understood why everyone loved Moleskine notebooks - until I tried one. The paper quality is excellent. Plenty of these notebooks in various sizes and colors, ruled or plain, are discounted for Cyber Monday but this is the cheapest right now.

Anker 313 wireless charging stand
Anker 313 wireless charging stand: was $20 now $16 at Amazon
Read moreRead less

I use this wireless charging stand all the time - and it's so good, I bought a second one. The phone sits angled for use during video calls or streaming movies, and you can charge the phone in landscape or portrait orientation. A two-pack version is also discounted for Cyber Monday.

Vichyie 20-in-1 cleaning kit for electronic devices
Vichyie 20-in-1 cleaning kit for electronic devices: was $13 now $11 at Amazon
Read moreRead less

An all-in-one keyboard cleaning kit for getting the dust and dirt out of nooks and crannies like your keyboard, camera, and phone charging socket. It features a host of brushes of various sizes, and is easily and neatly stored away in the portable pot.

Anker SoundCore P20i earbuds
Anker SoundCore P20i earbuds: was $40 now $19 at Amazon
Read moreRead less

I swear by these earbuds, which deliver great audio for the price, and are ideal for both listening to music and taking calls and online meetings thanks to the dual microphones.

Wolfbox MF50 Electric Air Duster
Wolfbox MF50 Electric Air Duster: was $40 now $32 at Amazon
Read moreRead less

Good alternative to using compressed air for cleaning, this electric air duster from Wolfbox comes with a range of nozzle sizes for cleaning out vents and hard-to-reach areas on laptops, computers, and keyboards.

