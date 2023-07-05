Amazon Prime Day office chair deals 2023: Chairs from $40

Buying US products from the UK? ✅Go to Amazon.co.uk on a desktop PC or laptop

We don’t exaggerate when we say that a good office chair can transform your health and your working life – and Amazon Prime Day 2023 is the best time to buy if you want to save some money, too.

A study by Fellowes found that over 80% of employees reported suffering from ailments due to not sitting correctly. Other research has indicated that 264 million workdays are lost in the US every year due to chronic back pain, and 41% of chairs used by home and office workers were too high.

The conclusions are stark: have a bad chair and your health and productivity are more likely to suffer. If you want to stay healthy and keep your career moving, that’s not a risk you should take.

We’ve already taken the fuss out of furniture by choosing the best office chairs of 2023 , and the good news about Prime Day is that many of these fantastic designs will be available at lower prices.

If you bookmark this page you’ll stay up to date with all of the Prime Day deals as they land, and save our Prime Day 2023 hub for deals on all kinds of technological bargains.

Any experienced deal-hunter will know that good offers aren’t restricted to Prime Day on July 11th/12th, so we’ve already started finding the best office chair discounts. Scroll down to find those alongside our top tips for buying an office chair, spotting the best features and taking advantage of Prime Day 2023 discounts.

Mimoglad High Back Ergonomic Office Chair: Was $220 , Now $150

Save $70 A $70 saving is good enough, but you can use a coupon here too and save another $30 to bring that saving up to three figures. For a stylish, ergonomic chair with adjustable armrests and headrests that’s a steal, and it’s got quiet wheels, a 300 lb weight limit and a tension controller. It’s affordable, comfortable and hugely adjustable – there’s nothing not to like.

Sihoo M18 Ergonomic Office Chair: Was $250, Now $170

Save $80 The black coloring on this chair makes it a more traditional option that’ll look good in any office, and the Sihoo has ergonomic design, full adjustability and a mesh design – important if you want to stay cool during hot summer days. And its 27.5 in legs improve stability and weight limits when compared to many other chairs, which top out at 25 in.

Amazon Pre-Prime Day office chair deals

Amazon Basics Classic Padded Mid-Back Office Chair: Now $89

For this temptingly low price you don’t get every feature going, but you do get a good-looking chair with adjustable seat height and angle alongside PU upholstery, a comfortable, padded seat and a sturdy metal base certified by BIFMA – a nonprofit that creates safe standards for office furniture. Is this chair flashy? No. Is it comfortable and supportive? All day.

Furmax Mid-Back Swivel Office Chair: Was $75 , Now $40,

Save $35 This chair tends to average around $40 in price, which is a steal for something that looks so good thanks to its sleek, curved back and ten different color options – from sensible black to bold cyan and orange. There’s substance alongside the style, too, thanks to lumbar support, thicker chair cushions and 360-degree movement. It’s a good-looking bargain.

BestOffice Ergonomic Home Office Chair: Now $40

Another affordable option with loads of colors available, and sometimes you’ll find some bolder colors at prices as low as $20 – so it’s worth picking red or orange if you’re on the hunt for a bargain. Easy assembly, high-density sponge seats and ergonomic design make this a chair you can rely on for long working days, and the low price makes it viable for kitting out larger offices.

JHK Mesh Computer Desk Chair: Now $73

This chair sometimes drops to around $50 depending on the color you buy, so that’s an easy way to save more cash. Its 90-degree flip-up armrests can save space and improve your comfort, it has key adjustment options on the backrest and seat angle, and it only takes fifteen minutes to construct – so order this chair on Prime Day and you’ll be sitting comfortably in no time.

Olixis Armless Office Chair: Was $100 , Now $89

Save $11 High-density sponge, a wider seat width, height adjustment and easy assembly already sell us on the Olixis chair, but it’s also one of the most striking office chairs you can find anywhere – its low, laid-back style and skin-friendly fabric will draw admiring glances in any office or house. And, even better, that $11 discount means it’s never been this affordable either.

Gabrylly Ergonomic Mesh Office Chair: Was $330 , Now $270

Save $60 This chair may cost more than most, but it has more features, including 4D armrests, seat height, angle and tilt movement, quiet and smooth-rolling wheels and breathable mesh fabrics. It has lumbar support, flip-up armrests, five years of warranty protection, and a 280 lb capacity. It ticks every box, it looks sleek and futuristic, and right now that $60 discount can be almost doubled with a $55 coupon available on Amazon.

Mimoglad Adjustable Desk Chair: Was $190 , Now $150

Save $40 Use Amazon’s coupon and you’ll save a further $30 on this chair, and you’ll loads of adjustment options, a space-saving and simple design with breathable mesh fabric and a design that’s certified by BIFMA and SGS to ensure comfort, support and durability. It’s straightforward, supportive and reliable – it’s a great mid-range office chair purchase.

Amazon Basics Adjustable Padded Office Chair: Now $138

This mid-back chair is perfect for someone who doesn’t want or need the room-dominating height of taller chairs, and it has a sturdy five-point base, adjustable seat and a faux-leather upholstery finish that looks classier than almost anything else at this price. Add in the padded armrests and smooth casters and you’ve got a recipe for good-looking comfort at home and at work.

Amazon Prime Day office chair deals: what to expect

Show more You may not find huge discounts on every office chair, but if you delve into the data, you’ll do a better job of picking out the really good discounts. This is one category where we recommend installing a browser extension like Keepa or using a website like CamelCamelCamel to check if your chosen product is at a historically low price. The Mimoglad and Sihoo chairs we’ve picked out as particular favorites below, for instance, are currently at relatively low prices when considering their history – but that’s not always the case. The $89 Amazon Basics chair we’ve picked out below, for instance, has been slowly creeping up in price. The BestOffice unit is the same. More positively, the Furmax and Olixis units are at more tempting historic low prices. Beyond that research, we always recommend looking for bundle deals with desks, searching around for coupons and setting up alerts for lightning deals if you’re on the hunt for a new office chair – that’s the best way to guarantee a good price. And because Prime Day is such a big deal, other retailers also offer similar discounts, so browse other retail websites if you really want to ensure you’re getting the best price. The discount situation in the run-up to Prime Day is certainly volatile, then, but we do expect more discounts to crystalize as the day itself gets closer. And no matter what the situation with the deals on offer, there are some rules you need to follow when buying a new office chair. Consider the adjustment options you need – if you want to ensure maximum comfort, the more movement you have the better. Consider if you need armrests, lumbar support or a headrest – if not, a smaller and more stylish chair could be viable. Think about the chair’s height and weight limit to ensure that it’ll accommodate you comfortably, and seek out furniture with meshed backs if you want to improve air circulation and keep yourself cool in warmer climates.

Amazon Prime Day office chair deals: FAQs

Will I need an Amazon Prime subscription to get Prime Day office chair deals? Yes, definitely, but if you’ve not been a Prime subscriber within the past twelve months, you can claim a free thirty-day service trial. With deals in the run-up to Prime Day and on the day itself, sometimes only for a few hours, it’s worth signing up before the all-important dates to ensure you’re ready.

How do I become an Amazon Prime member? You need to be an Amazon Prime member in order to get access to Prime Day deals, which costs $14.99 per month or $139 for a year. It used to be $12.99 per month or $119 per year but there was a price hike last year. However, new subscribers can take advantage of the 30-day Amazon Prime free trial to buy the deals. You can only use this if you've never been a member before, so it won't be available if you've used it already or if you've signed up for Amazon Prime in the past. While on the free trial, you get all the other membership benefits including free shipping, access to Prime Video and much more. Do read our Amazon Prime review for full coverage of what you get as part of a membership. That can help you decide if you want to cancel Amazon Prime once your free trial has ended to avoid being charged the monthly fee.