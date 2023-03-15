Sihoo M57 review - functional but unspectacular

The Sihoo M57 features robust lumbar support and some nice ergonomic touches but doesn’t do enough to stand out, given the asking price. While far from a poor performer, there’s nothing exceptional or exciting about this chair.

The Sihoo M57 is a mid-range mesh chair built with ergonomics at the forefront. It strips away the style commonly associated with office and gaming chairs and delivers a no-frills experience in the sub-$300 / $310 / $AU440 range.

Despite decent lumbar support and ergonomic performance, the Sihoo M57 misses the mark to be considered one of the best gaming chairs or best office chairs . With that said, if you’re in the market for something understated, this chair could be worth considering for a home office setup, even if it’s ultimately unspectacular.

Price and Availability

The Sihoo M57 is widely available in locations such as the US, the UK, and Australia through big-box retailers or Sihoo for $289.99 / £309.99 / AU$439. It’s worth establishing the chair is frequently available cheaper from retailers such as Amazon, so you may find it at more affordable prices than the MSRP. There are three color schemes; Black Mesh, Grey Mesh, and Grey Frame with Grey Mesh.

Assembly

Putting the Sihoo M57 together wasn’t the most enjoyable task. I’ve built many chairs in my time, and this is one of the more basic builds I’ve come across. The setup is straightforward but tedious, as this is the first time I’ve had to screw the legs into the five-star base, adding a good ten minutes to the overall build time.

It’s your standard affair here. Once the base and wheels are on, you only need to screw the backrest to the seat, attach the lifting and rising mechanism, and then insert the headrest. Considering the money you’re paying for the Sihoo M57, it’s far from unforgivable, but don’t expect any flashiness here; it’s as no-frills as it comes. The instructions are easy enough to follow, though, and you’re looking at around 30-45 minutes from start to finish if assembling on your own.

Design and Features

The Sihoo M57 keeps things simple. Aesthetically, it’s a black mesh chair that wouldn’t be out of place in an office environment. Considering I built this chair in the office, it fits right in. If you’re not a fan of the gaudier gaming chairs on the market, then this model's understated looks may win you over. A subtle pattern weaved into the mesh textures stops it from looking entirely plain, with the base and wheels shining with a chrome finish.

There’s two-way lumbar support built right into the back of the chair, which you can adjust with the dedicated wheel on the back. It’s mounted to a small pillow that pushes against the backrest for varying levels of support. While far from the most elegant or high-tech solution, this is a step above what you typically see from a budget gaming or office chair.

There are 3D armrests that can pivot left and right and slide backward and forwards. While not the hardest I have ever encountered, the ones that come with the Sihoo M57 aren’t exactly plush and result in them feeling quite average against my elbows, forearms, and wrists. They are a little narrower than I like, but that ultimately comes down to personal preference. It’s not uncommon for cheaper chairs to have this issue, but the brand could have gone a step above, considering the functionality implemented here.

As expected from a chair touting its ergonomics, the Sihoo M57 utilizes a locking mechanism to keep the backrest's orientation in place. It works with one lever, which can raise and lower the chair. Pulling it to the right unlocks the movement allowing a full lean back. Once you’re at the right angle, it can be held there.

Performance

As someone who has struggled with back pain and not the best posture, I have to give credit to the Sihoo M57 where it’s due. While I am used to far more sophisticated methods of adaptive lumbar support, such as those you will find on the pricier Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 and Mavix M9 models, what’s available here does do the trick. A quick turn of the wheel behind the chair can lessen or deepen the intensity, and I’ve found that when working, the soft retention against my spine keeps me comfortably upright.



I may be a little too tall for the Sihoo M57. While no recommended height is available from the brand, this feels like a chair aimed toward shorter people. I am six feet tall (183cm / 1.83m) and weigh 200lbs (90kg), and my shoulders and back are just veering on the side of accommodated. For reference, I asked one of my TRG co-workers who is around 5ft8 (176cm / 1.76m), and they found it to be slightly more fitting to their size but not entirely supportive either. If you’re someone on the shorter side you may get on better than we did.



The lever attached to the mechanism works well. In just a few minutes of using the Sihoo M57, I became familiar with how to lock and unlock to the right angle for more upright and relaxed positions. The locking system is simple but does the job of holding the backrest into place. With a short pull to the right and not much force at all, there’s a click, and then you can lean backward or forward.

Ultimately I feel that there are a few redeeming qualities to the Sihoo M57, but the ergonomic chair becomes difficult to recommend when factoring in the price and the competition. You can get yourself the Mavix M4 for around the same price, if not cheaper, I think your money is better spent on a more established brand known for its leading ergonomics. There just isn’t enough here to separate it from office / ergonomic chairs that come in substantially cheaper than this.

Should I buy the Sihoo M57?

Buy if...

Good lumbar support is essential



The one thing that the Sihoo M57 excels at is the two-way lumbar support offered. While a little basic, it does the job of curving to your spine accurately.

You want something for the home office

The Sihoo M57 keeps flashiness to a minimum with its black and chrome visual design. If you’re in the market for something subtle then you can’t go too far wrong here.

Don't buy if...

You’re taller and heavier than the average person



If you’re around six feet or taller then you may not be completely supported by the Sihoo M57



You want a premium feeling chair



The Sihoo M7 is as basic as it comes. While completely serviceable, don’t go in expecting leading assembly and high-end components