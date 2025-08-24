Best gaming laptops of Gamescom 2025 - top picks from MSI, Samsung and more

Gamescom 2025 has been extremely eventful for the world of gaming hardware, with major manufacturers like Microsoft and MSI unveiling all-new gaming handhelds. However, falling by the wayside thanks to the bigger reveals is the flurry of incoming gaming laptops - and I’ve rounded up all of the ones I saw, which we could see featured in our best gaming laptops guide when they release.

I only got to spend a short time with each of these laptops as I traversed the cavernous halls of the event, but what I’ve seen so far in terms of features, design, and specifications (featuring high end components from the likes of Intel, AMD, and Nvidia) have given me a good idea of what we can expect from these devices.

With big-league gaming brands like Samsung, MSI, and Lenovo all showcasing new devices, it makes perfect sense that these gaming laptops are the best I’ve seen at Gamescom this year.

MSI Titan 18 HX Dragon Edition Norse Myth

(Image credit: Future)

Now… while the Titan 18 HX Dragon Edition Norse Myth may feel like a bit of a gimmicky collector's product rather than an actual mainstream gaming laptop, I’m here to set the record straight and say that’s far from the truth.

Featuring an Intel Core Ultra 9 200HX series processor paired with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU, this thing is an absolute gaming beast, capable of tackling just about any title you boot up on it without any issue. In our MSI Titan 18 HX review earlier this year, we praised the laptop's powerful performance and top-notch physical design.

The design of the device is the main draw, and for good reason; it's absolutely stunning, with a hand-drawn etched pattern on the lid. You also get a 3D dragon and rune design on the palm rest, as well as an RGB trackpad, just in case you wanted that little bit of extra pizazz while using this thing.

HP Omen Max 16

(Image credit: Future)

The HP Omen Max 16 takes the crown for the best screen I’ve seen all week, with its 16-inch OLED display that absolutely blew me away. I played Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 on this device, and the depth of color and true blacks when walking into a dark room really took this experience up a notch.

While OLED screens are becoming more popular and hopefully soon enough will be the industry standard, the real kicker with the HP Omen Max 16 was the spec sheet this display is paired with. You get an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX as well as an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU, making for stunning graphics that take full advantage of that fantastic screen.

Lenovo Legion Pro 7

(Image credit: Future)

If the Lenovo Legion Pro 7 didn’t have an RGB keyboard, I might not have even noticed it was a gaming laptop. Its sleek design conceals some pretty hardcore internal specs, including an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor, 32 GB of RAM, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 graphics card, all wrapped up inside a tidy chassis that could easily be mistaken for a productivity laptop.

While this device isn’t ultrathin - let's be honest, gaming laptops never are - it does measure roughly 2.5cm thick, which is much thinner than some other RTX 50-series gaming laptops, like the MSI Titan 18 HX, which comes in at 3.2cm thick. This makes it easier to take on the go for those who are regular commuters or just want a more portable gaming device.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra

(Image credit: Future)

Okay, I know the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is not a gaming laptop, but somehow it was still one of the best gaming devices I saw at Gamescom, delivering impressively high-quality gaming performance. In this tablet, which is ridiculously thin and light at just 5.4mm thick, is a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ CPU, which provides the graphical output for the device and does an amazing job.

You also get a 14.6-inch AMOLED display, as large as some gaming laptops, which looked absolutely beautiful as I played Genshin Impact. The range of colours in the game was made even more stunning thanks to the AMOLED panel, and when using this device, I genuinely forgot I was playing on a tablet. Pair this device with a Bluetooth keyboard and mouse, and you’ve got yourself the most portable gaming setup to exist.

Stay tuned for our full reviews of each of these devices when they release.