Gamescom congress, Europe's leading conference on the potential of computer and video games for society and the economy, has broken its attendance record this year.

Gamescom 2025 is almost at an end and was filled with plenty of new game announcements, trailers, and updates. Meanwhile, the annual Gamescom congress conference has broken record attendance with over 1,000 guests and featuring over 180 experts in business, science, politics, and media who gave talks and panel discussions on how games promote social and technological progress.

This year's conference focused on three topics: Games and WellBeing, The Next Level of Immersion, and Games and Responsibility. To highlight these subjects, Gamescom congress 2025 offered a diverse program of talks and panel discussions on the role of games across the entire social spectrum.

Renowned names such as the founder and former CEO of Unity and climate activist David Helgason, CEO of ThrivePal Y-Lan Boureau, Celia Hodent, PhD in game UX, Soihtu DTx CEO Jukka Laakso, and others revealed the potential of computer and video games in a wide variety of areas, such as serving as technological and economic drivers, educating people about migration and democracy, enhancing well-being, and promoting environmental and climate protection.

"Games are perfect entertainment, and it is precisely thanks to this unique power that they also have a positive impact in numerous other areas – whether in political education, medicine, industry, or science," said Felix Falk, managing director of game – the German games industry association, co-organizer of the Gamescom congress.

"With record participation among speakers and visitors, as well as numerous high-profile keynotes and panels, the Gamescom congress once again impressively highlighted the strength of games with international appeal."

In addition, a panel called "Get ready, get set, go! How Germany wants to compete at the top worldwide" was also held in an effort to debate how Germany can benefit from games.

"The Gamescom congress definitely demonstrated how diverse and socially relevant the debates surrounding games are," said Gerald Böse, CEO of Koelnmesse GmbH. "It brings together players from a wide variety of fields and makes Cologne an international meeting place for forward-looking ideas in computer and video games. The congress has once again proven its role as a bridge between industry, business, and society."