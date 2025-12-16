Ubisoft has acquired the rights to the free-to-play MOBA, March of Giants , previously being developed by Amazon’s Montreal Games

Ubisoft has today announced that it has acquired the rights to Amazon's free-to-play multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA), March of Giants.

According to the press release, development on the game will now be continued by Ubisoft and the original team from Amazon’s Montreal Games studio, who are now working on the March of Giants' next large-scale update after the game's closed alpha.

These developers consist of a group of industry veterans, led by two former Ubisoft team members, including Alex Parizeau, senior production lead and former managing director of Ubisoft Toronto, who has overseen several major AAA productions, and creative director Xavier Marquis, who was the original creative director behind Rainbow Six Siege.

"Returning to Ubisoft brings things full circle," said Marquis, "We built some of our most meaningful work here, and we’re excited to continue developing March of Giants from within Ubisoft. This game has enormous potential, and I know Ubisoft can help us take it to the next level."

March of Giants is a 4v4 tactical MOBA that features real-time strategy and lane-based combat that puts players in the role of a giant combatant on an urban battlefield, commanding battalions against much smaller enemies.

"My thanks go to Amazon for their commitment during the first chapters of March of Giants," said Parizeau. "Our closed alpha was an important milestone and showed a glimpse of the game’s real promise. Now, by joining Ubisoft, we’re uniting behind a shared vision to build March of Giants into one of the next great, enduring MOBAs."

The next major update is expected to introduce new giants, expanded competitive modes, add foundational systems designed to support long-term growth, and more.

Yves Guillemot, co-founder and CEO, Ubisoft, added, "March of Giants has a real opportunity to bring something fresh and dynamic to players, and to help Ubisoft compete in one of gaming’s biggest arenas. We’re looking forward to welcoming back Alexandre, Xavier, and many of the seasoned March of Giants team who have previously worked at Ubisoft, and the entire team’s ambition, creativity and talent align perfectly with our desire to build bold new experiences for players. We look forward to supporting them as they shape the future of this promising new IP."

