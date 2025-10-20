Former Assassin's Creed lead clarifies his sudden departure from Ubisoft

He claims he was asked to "step aside" but harbors "no resentment" towards the company

It was previously reported that he left after turning down a role at the newly-formed Vantage Studios, a Ubisoft subsidiary

Marc-Alexis Côté, former head of the Assassin's Creed franchise, has spoken about his sudden departure from Ubisoft after two decades at the company.

Côté clarified in a LinkedIn post that he was asked to "step aside," despite previous reports stating he left in the wake of the forming of subsidiary Vantage Studios, for which he seemingly turned down a role.

"Many of you have expressed surprise that I would choose to leave Assassin’s Creed after so many years, especially given the passion I still hold for it," Côté wrote on LinkedIn. "The truth is simple: I did not make that choice."

"Ubisoft decided to transfer the leadership of the Assassin’s Creed franchise to someone closer to its new organizational structure," he continued. "A different position was mentioned, but it did not carry the same scope, mandate, or continuity with the work I had been entrusted with in recent years."

Despite the sudden exit, Côté made it clear that he holds "no resentment" towards Ubisoft. However, he stressed that: "I also owe it to my teams, past and present, to say this plainly: I did not walk away. I stayed at my post until Ubisoft asked me to step aside."

It's currently not clear what the future of the Assassin's Creed franchise will look like without Côté's leadership. Here at TechRadar Gaming, we awarded Assassin's Creed Shadows, the latest mainline entry, four and a half stars out of five - praising its moreish feudal Japan setting and its effective dual protagonist setup.

