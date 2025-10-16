Assassin's Creed franchise boss Marc-Alexis Côté has left Ubisoft following the launch of the company's new Tencent-funded subsidiary, Vantage Studios

Ubisoft confirmed that Côté turned down a role at Vantage Studios before deciding to leave

A Ubisoft spokesperson said in a statement, "While we are saddened to see him go, we’re confident that our talented teams will carry forward the strong foundation he helped build"

Assassin's Creed franchise lead Marc-Alexis Côté has departed Ubisoft after 20 years.

As VGC and IGN reports, Côté reportedly left after declining a role at the company's new Tencent-funded subsidiary, Vantage Studios, which launched earlier this month.

The studio now acts as the new "creative house" for Ubisoft's biggest franchises, Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, and Rainbow Six, and is helmed by recently appointed co-CEOs Charlie Guillemot and Christophe Derennes.

Ubisoft staff were informed of Côté's decision in an internal email, in which Derennes expressed he was "disappointed" and that the former franchise boss "had his own expectations and priorities related to Vantage Studios’ creation and future".

In a formal statement addressing Côté's departure, a Ubisoft spokesperson told IGN, "Following the organizational restructuring announced in March 2025, Marc-Alexis Côté has chosen to pursue a new path elsewhere outside of Ubisoft.

"While we are saddened to see him go, we’re confident that our talented teams will carry forward the strong foundation he helped build.

"We are deeply grateful for the impact Marc-Alexis has had over the years, particularly in shaping the Assassin’s Creed brand into what it is today. His leadership, creativity, and dedication have left a lasting mark on our teams and our players. We thank him sincerely for his many contributions and wish him continued success in all his future endeavors."

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Côté joined Ubisoft in 2005 and first started as a software engineer before working as a lead engine programmer on Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands. He later joined the Assassin's Creed series as a level designer before Brotherhood was released, then was later promoted to game director on Assassin's Creed 3.

After that, he ended up as the franchise boss, overseeing all Ubisoft Québec projects and multiple Assassin’s Creed games, and led the future of the popular Assassin series.

With Côté's departure, it's unclear who will be taking over his role and where the franchise will be headed next.

The news follows a report that Ubisoft canceled an Assassin's Creed game that would have featured a Black protagonist set during the post-American Civil War period due to the current political state of the United States and backlash following Assassin's Creed Shadows' Yasuke.

Côté defended the game and responded to the backlash last year, saying, "History is inherently diverse, and so is Assassin's Creed and the stories we tell. So to be clear, our commitment to inclusivity is grounded in historical authenticity and respect for diverse perspectives, not driven by modern agendas."

Despite the development team's enthusiasm, after the unannounced Assassin's Creed game was canceled, sources said that the decision was made by leadership.

"I was terribly disappointed but not surprised by leadership," one source told Game File. "They are making more and more decisions to maintain the political 'status quo' and take no stand, no risk, even creative."

As for what's next, we know that Assassin's Creed Codename Hexe and Assassin's Creed Jade are currently in development, but Ubisoft has yet to share any new updates on either since their announcement.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.